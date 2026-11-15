2026 Holiday Guide: Celebrate the season with Handel’s Messiah and other classical concerts

This season’s selections include concerts by San Diego Symphony, The Westerlies, San Diego Master Chorale, North Coast Symphony and SACRA/PROFANA.

Trinity AudioMusic lovers who want to enjoy the season sonically have many excellent options this year. Here are 16. Opening its season with a holiday theme, conductor John LoPiccolo and orchestra will welcome “The Royal Family of the Guitar,” The Romeros.

The quartet will perform Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and Federico Moreno Torroba’s Concierto Ibérico, which was composed specifically for them. 4 p.m. today. Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. 619- 318-6433. $15-$55. Arian Khaefi, music director and chorus conductor of La Jolla Symphony & Chorus, will lead the company’s annual Messiah Community Sing concert on Nov. 28 in Encinitas.

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Usher in the holidays joyfully by singing Handel’s much-loved Messiah, led by LJSC Music Director and Chorus Conductor Arian Khaefi. Musical scores are available online and at the door. Seating will be grouped by voice type.ljsc.orgIt’s not technically a holiday concert. But Mahler’s immense exploration of life, death and transformation seems a good fit for this season.

Music Director and Orchestra Conductor Sameer Patel will lead the concerts, which feature soprano Tasha Hokuao Koontz and mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Paz. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5; 2 p.m. Dec. 6. Mandeville Auditorium, 9390 Mandeville Lane, UC San Diego. $22-$48. 858-534-4637. Founding director Krishan Oberoi returns for this special concert, joining Artistic Director Juan Carlos Acosta and the choir for seasonal fare and the West Coast premiere of Oberoi’s new orchestral arrangement of Latvian-Canadian composer Imant Raminsh’s “Magnificat.

” 4 p.m. Dec. 6. First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley. $15-$40. 619-432-2920. Don’t be shy!

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Join Master Chorale members, Music Director John Russell and locals who love to vocalize perform selections from the Messiah. Non-singers are also welcome to this usually sold-out sing-along. Soprano Tasha Hokuao Koontz is one of the vocal soloists featured in concerts by La Jolla Symphony & Chorus and by San Diego Opera in December. San Diego Opera Resident Conductor Bruce Stasyna leads this 45-minute concert featuring two stars of this year’s productions, Tasha Hokuao Koontz and Emily Weinberg.

Expect carols, modern favorites and holiday classics. 6 p.m. Dec. 1. San Diego Central Library, 330 Park Blvd. , Downtown. Free; reservations required. 619-533-7000,France’s harpsichordist-organist Sébastien Daucé and his Ensemble Correspondances return to San Diego.

Virtuosos of baroque from their home country, the troupe will perform Charpentier’s Midnight Mass, written in 1694 and based on traditional French noëls. Seattle’s The Westerlies brass quartet will perform a “Fireside Brass” concert Dec. 11 at UCSD. A Seattle brass quartet of two trumpets and two trombones, The Westerlies’ Fireside Brass holiday program features seasonal favorites done in their signature genre-mixing style.

San Diego Children’s Choir will chip in on select songs for this lively family concert. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Conrad Prebys Music Center, 9410 Russell Lane, UCSD, La Jolla. $53-$68. 858-534-8497. This professional ensemble will present works by Britten and Vaughan Williams, plus Ferko’s Festival of Carols.

Elena Vizuet will conduct the performance, featuring soloist Michael Sokol and harpist Stefan Wendel.musicavitale.com/performancesThe first concert, in Spanish, marks the official album release of “El Mesías: Handel’s Messiah for a New World. ” Performed on historically accurate instruments, this and the English-language Messiahs will be conducted by collegium Music Director Ruben Valenzuela. 7 p.m. Dec. 11. All Souls’ Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd. , Point Loma. 7 p.m. Dec. 12.

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Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Avenue, La Jolla. 4 p.m. Dec. 13. First United Methodist Church, 2111 Camino del Rio South, Mission Valley. $15.53-$72.45. The Philharmonia, conducted by Osvaldo Mendoza, will play selections from Handel’s Messiah and other holiday favorites.

The concert will feature the CPO Chamber Vocal Ensemble. North Coast Symphony, led by principal conductor Jordan Kuspa, will perform two holiday concerts in Encinitas next month. The symphony, led by principal conductor Jordan Kuspa, will play traditional Christmas carols, joined by its North Coast Singers, a student choir. The concert will also include music from such films as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and ”Home Alone.

” 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. December 13. San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. $17-$20, children 18 and under, free. Under the direction of Dr. Angela Yeung, the coterie’s chamber orchestra and chorus will perform Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite and popular Christmas tunes.

The carols sing-along will end with the Messiah’s Hallelujah chorus. 3 p.m. Dec. 13. Peñasquitos Lutheran Church, 14484 Peñasquitos Drive, Peñasquitos. Free; free will donation; scores to rent $5. The choir’s annual hioliday concerts will feaure a special guest, Broadway star Eden Espinosa, with an international program of holiday favorites.

Santa Claus joins the festivities at San Diego Symphony’s 2025 “Noel, Noel” holiday concert at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park. The concert returns Dec. 18-20. Australian conductor Nicholas Buc will conduct the San Diego Master Chorale, San Diego Children’s Choir, and Del Norte High School Drumline and Color Guard in an illuminated and festive concert with the orchestra. For an extra treat, Jason Mraz will perform his playful new song, “Snow in San Diego.

” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Dec. 19, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. 619-235-0804,The colorfully costumed multi-instrumentalists and singers of Courtly Noyse will perform holiday music popular during the Renaissance. Some pieces might sound familiar since they are precursors of present-day seasonal songs.