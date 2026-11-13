2026 Head On Photo Awards Winners Reveal Global Stories

Sylvia Liber, Fernanda Pedroso, and Liz Miller Kovacs win top honors at the 2026 Head On Photo Awards for powerful portraits, environmental exposure, and landscape photography.

The 2026 Head On Photo Awards have officially announced their top winners, highlighting exceptional photographic storytelling from across the globe. Australian photographers Sylvia Liber and Fernanda Pedroso, along with Germany-based Liz Miller Kovacs, secured the prestigious Portrait, Exposure, and Landscape titles respectively. The announcements come as a key segment of the broader Head On Photo Festival, which celebrates the diversity and impact of contemporary photography.

Sylvia Liber Wins Portrait Category Honor

Sylvia Liber took first place in the Portrait category with her image titled 'Aunty Lorraine.' The photograph captures Aunty Lorraine, a proud Yuin/Gunai Kurnai Elder and senior Coomaditchie artist, standing with quiet confidence and visible resilience. The portrait highlights the visible absence of a breast as a dignified part of her life journey, emphasizing her strength and continued role as a community guide. This visual narrative celebrates her endurance and authority within her cultural heritage.

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Gideon Mendel received a runner-up position in the same category with a striking image of Jennifer May Nickel. Nickel, a costume designer, is pictured in the ruins of her home in Altadena, an unincorporated community of Los Angeles. She is wearing a wedding dress that she created herself, which she salvaged from her encroaching home just before fleeing the flames. Joy Mei En Lai also received runner-up recognition for her portrait of Giramondo Publishing Company founders Ivor Indyk and Evelyn Juers at their home.

Liz Miller Kovacs Captures Darvaza Gas Crater

Liz Miller Kovacs won the Landscape category with her photograph of the Darvaza Gas Crater in Turkmenistan. Also known as the Gates of Hell, this vast pit of fire has been burning continuously for more than 50 years. The Soviet engineers drilled the site in 1971 as a natural gas well, but it collapsed after detecting poisonous gases, prompting them to set it alight to prevent their escape. Kovacs traveled hundreds of kilometers by four-wheel-drive through the Karakum Desert to reach this remote location.

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The Azim Khan Ronnie image of wooden boats on Bangladesh's Jadukata River secured the runner-up spot in the Landscape category. The photo shows workers collecting stones from the riverbed to support thousands of families. Snapped from a nearby mountain, the image reveals the immense scale of this demanding labor. Sonja de Sterke also placed as a runner-up with a constructed image that uses photographic processes to reinterpret fluid material interactions as a submerged landscape.

Fernanda Pedroso Wins Exposure Award for Plastic

Fernanda Pedroso secured the Exposure category award with her image 'Plastic metamorphosis: wings of our consumption.' The Canberra-based photographer used long exposure and flash photography to transform plastic waste into what appears to be delicate wings. This artistic choice explores the stark contrast between natural beauty and environmental pollution, turning discarded materials into a symbol of consumption. The work demonstrates how creative techniques can reframe environmental issues for a global audience.

Gianluca Carretta received a runner-up position in the Exposure category for a photograph of a Bornean orangutan in Borneo, Malaysia. The species is listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List, and the image highlights the plight of young orangutans who often lose their families when their habitats are destroyed. These young animals are frequently taken from the wild to be sold as pets, a tragic consequence of habitat loss.

Festival Director Celebrates Global Photographic Diversity

Moshe Rosenzveig OAM, the Founder and Creative Director of the Head On Photo Festival, emphasized that the winning images demonstrate the vast diversity of photography produced worldwide. He noted that while the three winning photographs are very different, each possesses the unique ability to make viewers stop and look. These images tell compelling stories about people, places, and the world around us, showing just how much communication can occur through a single frame.

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The Awards are a significant component of the Head On Photo Festival 2026, which gathers more than 700 photographers from over 30 countries. The festival features 93 free exhibitions across Sydney and Australia, providing a platform for photographers from around the world to have their work seen by new audiences. This annual event continues to showcase the power of visual storytelling to inform, inspire, and challenge perspectives on critical global issues.