The 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is just days away from taking over downtown Houston and many streets in the area are starting to close in preparation for the event

There will be street closures in downtown Houston for the H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade from now until Monday, Dec. 7. Most downtown streets are scheduled to reopen by 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, though a few lane closures will remain in place through early December.

The 77th Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is just days away from taking over downtown Houston with floats, performances, music, and large crowds. H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade routeThe parade begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Also read Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: Route, Time and Balloon Details

Streets along the parade route will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The route starts on Smith Street between Lamar and Walker, turns onto Walker between Smith and Milam, heads down Milam between Walker and Pease, turns onto Pease between Milam and Louisiana, continues on Louisiana between Pease and Clay, turns onto Clay between Louisiana and Smith, and concludes on Smith Street at Dallas.

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Full schedule of downtown street closuresbetween Bagby and Smith Tuesday, Nov. 24 – Thursday, Nov. 26between Bagby and Smith, and between Smith and Louisiana between Dallas and Lamar Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 8 a.m. – Thursday, Nov. 26, at 3 p.m.between Bagby and Smith between Dallas and Lamar Smith StreetBrazos Street between Dallas and Lamar Lamar StreetThursday, Nov. 26, from 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.Traffic from the Highway 45 off-ramp will be redirected onto Sabine toward Memorial Drive