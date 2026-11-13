2026 Grammy Best Progressive R&B Album Predictions And Category Overview

Explore the leading contenders for the 2026 Grammy Best Progressive R&B Album category. Beyonce, Tems, and Jill Scott top the predictions for this evolving genre.

The recording industry is currently focused on the upcoming 2026 Grammy Awards, with significant attention directed toward the Best Progressive R&B Album category and its associated performance nods. Beyonce stands as the dominant force in this field, holding a strong position for Best Progressive R&B Album alongside her leading status in the Best R&B Solo Performance race. Her track Morning Dew (Donk) has emerged as the primary contender for the solo performance award, driven by its viral resurgence on TikTok and its inclusion on her comprehensive chronological album From 1959-1968 and 2012-2026.

Beyonce Leads Nominations With Historical Records

Beyonce is set to break further historical records in this specific category by securing four nominations, a feat she shares with Ledisi, while also accumulating two wins to solidify her legacy as the most-awarded female artist in the history of this award class. Her trajectory in R&B Grammy categories has been consistent since the existence of the Best Female R&B Vocal Performance award between 1968 and 2011, where she won twice from five nominations. The current merged category, which honors both collaborative and solo works from all genders, has seen her name appear across the R&B field frequently, especially following the acclaim of her recent self-titled set.

Also read Latin Grammy 2026: Milo J and Rosalia Lead La Premiere Winners

Tems And Jill Scott Secure Early Nod Predictions

Temidayo Adeyemo, professionally known as Tems, is widely predicted to secure a nomination for her track What You Need, which reached No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped multiple radio charts. This prediction marks a significant milestone for the neo-soul icon, who previously earned her first R&B nod for Burning at the 2025 ceremony and has two prior Grammy wins in other fields. Jill Scott is another locked-in nominee for her track Pressha, continuing a legacy of recognition that includes five nominations for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and two wins for Best Urban/Alternative Performance during the category's previous iterations.

Kehlani And Other Strong Contenders Vie For Final Spots

Kehlani is projected to take one of the remaining top spots with Out the Window, a powerhouse ballad that follows her previous nomination for Folded, which had edged out Leon Thomas for Mutt Live from NPR Tiny Desk in the prior year. Other artists with strong potential for the fifth slot include Coco Jones, who earned back-to-back nominations for ICU in 2024 and Here We Go in 2025, and Victoria Monét, who could return with Let Me after spending three weeks at the top of the Adult R&B Airplay chart. Daniel Caesar remains a threat with Who Knows, building on his history as a four-time nominee and previous winner in this category.

Advertisement

Male Artists And Collaborative Categories See Shifts

The landscape for male artists features Bruno Mars, who has won both times he was nominated for That's What I Like in 2018 and Leave The Door Open in 2022, though he now competes with the deeper cut Why You Wanna Fight?. Chris Brown has been nominated for each of the past three years and could coast through with Obvious, while Tank aims for a debut in the current iteration with Yes, a track that helped him tie with Charlie Wilson for the most Adult R&B Airplay chart-toppers. The Recording Academy has also introduced a new category for Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, which recognizes contemporary works by established duos and allows artists to receive up to two nominations with different co-nominees.

Emerging Artists And The Impact Of Viral Trends

Viral momentum continues to shape nomination predictions, as seen with Beyonce's Morning Dew (Donk), which gained new life through social media platforms and led to her leading the race. Other notable tracks to watch include Richest by Muni Long, Reclusive by Elmiene, and Against Me by Kelela, which reflect the genre's evolving soundscape. GIVĒON's Jezebel and Lucky Daye's Nowhere Fast also remain in contention, highlighting a diverse field that balances commercial success with artistic innovation. The Recording Academy's decision to merge genders and performance types in several R&B categories has created a more fluid competition where long-standing icons and rising stars compete on a more level playing field for recognition at the 2026 ceremony.