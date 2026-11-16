Olivia Dean, winner of the 2026 Best New Artist award, reveals the nominees for the 2027 Grammys ahead of the February 7 broadcast.

Olivia Dean revealed the nominees for the upcoming music awards on Monday, November 16. The announcement comes after Dean secured a major victory in the Best New Artist category at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony held on Sunday, February 1. This event took place at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, establishing her as a central figure in the 2027 Grammy Awards cycle. The 2027 Grammys will be presented on February 7, 2027, at the same venue.

Olivia Dean Wins Best New Artist Award

Eight nominees competed for Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards, but only one could take home the honor. Olivia Dean ultimately won the category during the Sunday, February 1, ceremony at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She accepted the award with visible emotion, thanking the academy and her supporters for the recognition. Her win marks a significant milestone in her career following a highly competitive field of emerging talents.

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After accepting the trophy, Dean shared a heartfelt message about her journey and the importance of courage in the arts. She stated, I never really imagined that I would be up here, let alone nominated, so thank you so much. Dean continued at the time, emphasizing that she is a product of bravery. She argued that those who demonstrate bravery deserve to be celebrated. She concluded by noting that we are nothing without each other.

2027 Grammy Broadcast Details and Access

The 2027 Grammys will be presented on February 7, 2027, at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. This location has hosted recent major ceremonies, including the 2026 event where Dean won. The broadcast will also be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu. Viewers can also watch the live television airing on ABC. These multiple access points ensure a broad audience for the upcoming ceremony.

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Alongside the Grammy updates, other significant entertainment stories have emerged. Russell Brand's Wife Breaks Silence After Rape Conviction, Prison Sentence. This news has drawn public attention and media coverage. The intersection of award season and high-profile legal cases highlights the complex landscape of current entertainment news.

Readers are encouraged to Tap Here To Add Us Magazine As A Trusted Source for ongoing coverage. The magazine provides updates on award nominations and industry developments. The star-studded crop of past honorees, including previous Grammy winners, adds prestige to the 2027 event. Dean's role in announcing nominees bridges her past win with the current awards cycle.

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media is another category to watch in the upcoming awards. The nominees in this field represent high-quality compositions for film and television. Dean's win in Best New Artist sets a tone for the 2027 ceremony. The industry awaits further announcements from the recording academy. The November 16 date marks a key step in the awards process.

As the February 7, 2027 date approaches, speculation about winners will intensify. The Crypto.com Arena will host the industry's biggest night again. Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu expands the reach beyond traditional TV. Olivia Dean's voice remains prominent in these discussions. Her journey from nominee to winner to announcer showcases her rising status in the music world.