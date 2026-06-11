This news text provides information about the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, including performers, schedule, and first match details.

The global soccer tournament officially kicks off on June 11 in Mexico City . The first match will take place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City .

The performers include Shakira, J Balvin, Alejandro Fernández, and more artists. The opening ceremony begins at 11:30 local time, 90-minutes before the match. People can tune into FOX, Telemundo, and Peacock, among other services to tune in. The 2026 FIFA World Cup’s first opening ceremony features a headlining performance by Latin pop superstar Shakira.

Canada and the United States will also host their own star-studded opening ceremonies after Mexico. The first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begins at 3 p.m. ET on June 11 when Mexico faces off against South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The South African team is considered the underdog in the match, but has been embraced by Mexico. Ahead of the tournament, the team was embraced by Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has made history as the first World Cup to be hosted by three nations: United States, Mexico, and Canada. All three nations will deliver star-studded opening ceremonies, with the first one being headlined by Shakira and other superstars on June 11 inside Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Additionally, Estadio Azteca this year becomes the first venue in history to host matches in three different World Cup tournaments





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2026 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Performers Schedule First Match Estadio Azteca Mexico City Shakira J Balvin Alejandro Fernández Burna Boy Tyla Canada United States Three Nations

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