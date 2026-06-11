The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City was a spectacular event that brought together art, music, and sports to create a memorable experience. The ceremony featured performances by various artists, including Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Danny Ocean, Los Ángeles Azules, and Belinda, among others.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City featured a spectacular show with performances by Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Maná, Danny Ocean, Los Ángeles Azules, Belinda, J Balvin, and more.

Salma Hayek served as the honorary host, and Mexican actress and producer Salma Hayek served as the honorary host. Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexican president, declined to attend the match but gave a ticket to a young Mexican soccer fan through a nationwide contest. The ceremony was attended by more than 80,000 people inside the venue and millions around the world.

The event was part of the World Cup's 22nd edition, which will be held in Mexico, the United States, and Canada





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