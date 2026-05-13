2026 FIFA World Cup in New York and New Jersey: Transportation and Fan Updates

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets closer, New York and New Jersey are rolling out new transportation plans, youth programs, and fan updates tied to the world's biggest sporting event. NJ Transit has lowered the price of World Cup train tickets well ahead of the sale.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets closer, New York and New Jersey are preparing with transportation plans , youth programs, and fan updates . NJ Transit has lowered the price of World Cup train tickets, and New York City has launched Soccer Streets.

ESPN FC’s World Cup power rankings have Spain at the top, followed by France, Argentina, England, and Brazil. The World Cup will begin on June 11 with a match between Mexico and South Africa. MetLife Stadium will host eight matches in this summer's World Cup, but it will be rebranded as 'New York New Jersey Stadium' for the duration of the tournament. Parking will be eliminated, meaning public transit and ride-sharing will be the primary options.

Access to NJ Transit trains bound for the Meadowlands from Penn Station could be limited to World Cup ticket holders on matchdays, but officials have not confirmed that plan. Local fans in the NYNJ region are excited as the area will host major World Cup matches. For local fans, ESPN FC’s World Cup power rankings provides an additional layer to the countdown. Polymarket has France as the favorites in their list, followed by Spain and England.

US matches on FOX 5/FOX One, with some matches on FS1, and live coverage on FOX ONE, TUBI and over the air on FOX 5 NY





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