The 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles promises to be a month of soccer, politics, and security. With eight matches in L.A., Metro is adding 300 buses for enhanced service, but the impact remains to be seen. The security operation is one of the largest in L.A. history, and some organizers see it as the start of a new security state.

Between an extra 300 Metro buses, threatened hospitality strikes, and shifting border policies, here is what is actually at stake for everyday Angelenos this month.

The FIFA World Cup begins Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and officials across Los Angeles County have been touting it as The 2026 World Cup seems different for many reasons, not least that LA will be hosting eight matches of the globe’s. If you hear what sounds like a truly unsafe barrage of fireworks on an average weeknight this month, if you find yourself metaphorically drowning in a sea of green flags during your rush-hour commute, if your usual taquero smells like expensive tequila, don’t worry, Los Angeles.

It probably just means Mexico’s national soccer team has won its latest World Cup match. Or lost it, I guess. The FIFA World Cup begins Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and officials across Los Angeles County have been touting it as The 2026 World Cup seems different for many reasons, not least that L.A. will be hosting eight matches of the globe’s.

If the World Cup is to fulfill its promise of unity, it must do more than fill stadiums. It must heed lessons of the past to ensure that Latino communities who built the sport in the U.S. are not made to feel like outsiders in their own game. Unite Here Local 11 members celebrate a successful contract negotiation during a press conference outside SoFi Stadium on June 9, 2026.

I see the 2026 World Cup at the intersection of two really stark realities. Unprecedented opportunity to heal a country that is deeply divided and a world that is struggling. And unprecedented scrutiny. Everything that’s going on has the power to unite us, but it also is forcing conversations around access and human rights and immigration and who gets included in this celebration.

Fans pose for a photo prior to a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match between Mexico and the United States, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. The U.S. won 2-0. Metro’s spokesperson Jose Ubaldo told The LA Local that the agency is working ‘with a coalition of regional transit providers’ to add 300 buses with direct service to the games. Services are aimed at helping fans reach matches, fan festivals, and related events throughout Southern California.

Metro enhanced bus service is nonstop to SoFi Stadium and will operate from 15 different locations in L.A. and Orange County. Metro is also layering on special service and late-night runs. But given that it takes me an hour and a half to get from Koreatown to Southeast L.A. any given afternoon, it will remain to be seen if more buses can make a major impact.

All we have to do is look at the Mexico vs Australia friendly at the Rose Bowl a few weeks ago. I spoke to a few people who went to that game — or at least tried to — and they spent most of it stuck in just parking lot traffic.

The security operation as one of the largest in L.A. history, and that kind of language usually means more police, more cameras, more checkpoints, and more of the feeling that ordinary public space is suddenly a highly-secure government office building. Some organizers feel this could be the start of a new security state





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