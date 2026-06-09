2026 FIFA World Cup: Host Cities, Broadcast Options, and Concert Lineup

A comprehensive overview of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including host cities, match schedule, English and Spanish broadcast networks in the US, streaming and VPN options for cord-cutters, and the star-studded opening weekend concert schedules across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, set to be hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, marks a historic tournament co-hosted by three North American nations.

Kicking off on June 11, 2026, the event will feature the world's top national teams, including Argentina, France, Spain, Brazil, England, and the host United States, competing for the sport's ultimate prize. Matches will be played in iconic venues such as Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, BMO Field in Toronto, and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The tournament will conclude with the final on July 19, 2026.

Broadcast coverage in the United States will be split between English-language networks FOX and FOX Sports (FS1) and Spanish-language broadcasters Telemundo and Universo. For viewers without traditional cable, numerous streaming and virtual private network (VPN) options provide access to these channels. Services like DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV offer packages that include FOX and FOX Sports, with some also carrying Telemundo and Universo.

Sling TV provides another alternative, granting users access to the FOX One app for streaming matches. For international viewers or those wishing to watch broadcasts from their home countries, a VPN such as ExpressVPN can be used to connect to overseas TV channels, allowing fans to follow their national teams on foreign networks. Beyond the matches, the World Cup will feature a vibrant opening weekend of concerts across the three host nations, showcasing global music stars.

In the United States, performers include Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla. Canada's lineup features Alanis Morissette, Alessia Cara, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Michael Bublé, and others. Mexico will host Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, and more. These events underscore the tournament's role as a cultural celebration, blending sports and entertainment on an unprecedented scale.

The extensive broadcasting and streaming arrangements ensure worldwide audiences can follow the action, while the diverse musical program adds a festive dimension to the month-long competition





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