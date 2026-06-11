2026 FIFA World Cup Group E and Group C Preview

This news text provides a preview of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, focusing on Group E and Group C. It discusses the teams and their strengths, as well as the potential outcomes of the group stages.

A general view of Lincoln Financial Field as it is rebranded as Philadelphia Stadium, Wednesday, May 13, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer matches in Philadelphia.

Group E consists of Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador. This is a group with a strong, big-name favorite to qualify -- Germany -- two intriguing, easy to underrate teams in Ecuador and Ivory Coast, and a clear underdog in Curacao. The 2014 winners, Germany, are looking to bounce back from their embarrassing group stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

Ivory Coast are back at the World Cup after a 12-year absence, and while this squad can't match that golden 2000s generation in terms of names, it looks to be a solid unit. As for Curacao, they'll be expected to make up the numbers, but coach Dick Advocaat is vastly experienced, and they'll hope to pull off the odd upset. Group C consists of Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland.

This is a group that Brazil should win, but Morocco are a dangerous second seed in this section, especially after their heroics at the 2022 World Cup when they became the first African nation to reach the semifinals





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2026 FIFA World Cup Group E Group C Germany Curacao Ivory Coast Ecuador Curacao Dick Advocaat Kylian Mbappé Désiré Doué Ousmane Dembélé Michael Olise Iraq Lions Of Mesopotamia

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