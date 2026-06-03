2026 FIFA World Cup Bracket: Simulating the Tournament Based on Betting Favorites

What if the entire 2026 FIFA World Cup bracket was simulated using betting odds? Check out the results here.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and the excitement is building with every passing day, as North America prepares for the biggest tournament in soccer history.

For the first time ever, 48 nations will compete across 12 groups of four spread throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. From the opening match on June 11 to the World Cup Final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium, the tournament will feature a record 104 matches packed with drama, chaos, heartbreak and many unforgettable moments. With so many matches and an expanded knockout stage, predicting how the bracket could unfold has become even more fascinating.

Here is a full look at a projected World Cup bracket based entirely on betting favorites advancing through every round of the tournament. In other words, this is the"all chalk" bracket. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated.

Read more aboutTo simulate the 2026 World Cup bracket, every pick was based entirely on betting markets. Using DraftKings odds, we advanced the favorite at every stage of the tournament. Group winners and runners-up were determined using odds to win each group along with odds to qualify from the group stage. The eight third-place teams that advanced were selected by comparing qualification odds across all 12 groups.

Because the 48-team format includes predetermined knockout pairings for third-place qualifiers, FIFA’s official tournament regulations were used to place every advancing team into the correct Round of 32 matchup. The knockout stage officially begins with the Round of 32, where every group winner and runner-up automatically advances.

The favorite to win each group was placed into the No. 1 position from that group, while the team with the second-best odds to win the group was slotted into the No. 2 position for their respective group. To determine those final eight spots, we used the betting odds in the"to qualify from group" markets and selected the strongest remaining teams that were not projected to finish first or second in their groups.

Here’s how the projected Round of 32 would look if every group favorite advanced based on current DraftKings odds. The left side of the bracket features several European powers, including France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, the right side is also loaded with contenders such as Brazil, England, Argentina and Portugal. Notably, both host nations, the USA and Mexico, advanced past the Round of 32 in this projection, setting up spots in the Round of 16 during a home World Cup. The"all chalk" bracket continues into the Round of 16, with the next round featuring some of the tournament’s most anticipated matchups.

This round would be headlined by a massive showdown between Germany and France, pitting the 2014 World Cup champions against the 2018 World Cup champions. Unfortunately, this is where the road comes to an end for both the USA and Mexico, as the two host nations draw difficult Round of 16 matchups against Belgium and England.

On the right side of the bracket, Argentina and Portugal both continue advancing, keeping alive the possibility of a blockbuster Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo showdown. The left side of the bracket would feature France vs. the Netherlands along with Spain vs. Belgium, creating two heavyweight European clashes with semifinal spots on the line.

As is the case in this projection, if Argentina and Portugal both win their respective groups and then take care of business against favorable opponents in the first two knockout rounds, they would meet in a dream quarterfinal matchup between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Given the structure of the bracket and the current betting odds, there is a very realistic path for this"matchup of a lifetime" to happen.

England vs. Brazil would also headline the round in what would be another marquee matchup between two nations that have the third-best and fourth-best odds to win it all, respectively. As this projection shows, if Spain and France both win their respective groups, they would land on the same side of the bracket. That is hugely significant considering they currently hold the two shortest odds to win the World Cup, with Spain at +475 and France at +500.

Because of the way the bracket is structured, there is a very realistic chance the tournament’s two favorites could meet in the semifinals instead of the World Cup Final, similar to how Spain and France faced off in the semifinal at UEFA Euro 2024. On the other side, England and Argentina would square off in another massive matchup featuring two of the sport’s biggest global powers.

If the bracket goes all chalk, we would get a rematch of the 2024 Euro Final between Spain and England. This matchup would also make history, becoming the first men’s FIFA World Cup Final that served as a rematch of the previous European Championship Final.2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceGet more from the FIFA Men's World Cup2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over FranceFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website constitutes your acceptance of these





FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Los Angeles County leaders outline 2026 FIFA World Cup safety plansLos Angeles County leaders on Monday outlined the public safety plans and preparations that have been implemented as the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads to town.

Read more »

Cracking down against human trafficking at 2026 FIFA World CupLaw enforcement agencies are increasing security preparations for the FIFA World Cup and urging the public to report suspected human trafficking.

Read more »

2 Texas brothers overcome medical challenges to carry flags at 2026 FIFA World CupTwo North Texas brothers and Cook Children’s patients are going from the couch to the pitch as official flag bearers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening match!

Read more »

FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston StadiumFIFA World Cup 2026 Parking Information for Houston Stadium. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature numerous matches across the United States, including seven games in Houston at Houston Stadium. An official FIFA World Cup 2026 Parking website is live at. According to the site, you can reserve official parking for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston. All parking must be pre-purchased in advance. There will be no onsite payments available.

Read more »