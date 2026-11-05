2026 FCS Playoff Picture: Bobcats Locked as Bubble Teams Face Elimination

The 2026 FCS Playoff field narrows as 22 teams face elimination. Montana State, Central Arkansas, and UC Davis hold top seeds while bubble teams battle for at-large bids.

As the college football regular season approaches its final three weeks, the field for the 2026 FCS Playoffs has tightened significantly. The number of teams still mathematically alive for postseason contention has dropped from 50 to 46, meaning 22 teams featured in previous projections will be eliminated soon. Only 24 teams will ultimately make the cut, with 11 automatic bids reserved for conference champions and 13 at-large bids awarded by the selection committee.

Locks And Top Seeds Dominating Field

North Dakota State remains the clear anchor at the top of the rankings. The Bison are already secured as the committee's No. 1 seed and simply need to maintain their performance to keep that position. Their resume includes one of the nation's top victories over Northern Arizona, and they recently passed the eye test by dominating Cal Poly. With a projected strong finish, the Bison should easily reach nine wins, though their final seed will depend on their performance against Idaho State and Montana State in the final games.

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Central Arkansas holds the second-best position in the field. The Cardinals defeated Southern Utah in a critical matchup against one of their toughest remaining opponents. Currently holding only one FCS loss, which was a two-score defeat to Montana State, the Cardinals have secured quality wins over Montana, Idaho State, and Incarnate Word. A single additional victory will move them into the Lock tier with remaining games against Cal Poly and Northern Colorado, and they could potentially challenge for a Top 4 seed if chaos occurs elsewhere.

UC Davis has positioned itself as a strong contender after a dominant victory over rival UC Davis. The Wildcats are projected to finish with a Top 20 Strength of Schedule, giving them a chance to sneak into the field even if they finish with a 7-5 record. They can potentially lock their spot with a road win over Northern Arizona before closing the season against Utah Tech. This performance highlights the competitive nature of the at-large bid race.

Bubble Teams Fighting For Survival

Montana State sits in an excellent spot with a strong conference record. The Bobcats are locked in with an 8-1 overall record, including an FBS win over Nevada. Their projected Strength of Schedule ranks 20th, providing a solid foundation for their postseason hopes. The final seed determination will hinge on their ability to handle business against Idaho State and Montana State, where they must avoid slip-ups to maintain their high standing.

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Idaho State finds itself in a precarious position after suffering a 40-point loss to Montana that looks increasingly damaging as the season progresses. The Vandals have one of the softest schedules in the Big Sky, with their best win coming against a struggling Eastern Washington team. At 5-4, they might already be eliminated barring unexpected chaos. Their resume is too weak to guarantee a spot even at 8-4, requiring them to win out to have any argument for an at-large bid.

Montana State continues to battle through a challenging season. The Bobcats recently picked up a needed win over Eastern Washington, moving to 6-3 overall. If they win out, they have a real chance at a Top 8 seed with a 9-3 record. However, another loss, especially with UC Davis falling off, could knock them out of the Top 16 seed discussion. Two losses would likely end their postseason hopes, despite a projected Strength of Schedule ranking 15th.

Eastern Washington has had one of the weirdest seasons in the country. At 6-3 with an FBS win over Utah State, they possess a projected Strength of Schedule of 21st. Unfortunately, they face three elite offenses in Montana State, Montana, and Idaho to close the season. Their offense has struggled, and while they beat Utah Tech, they must win at least two of their final three games to make the field. Injuries have hindered their potential, adding pressure to their final matchups.

CAA Contenders And Conference Races

North Carolina A&T has emerged as a key player in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Hawks sit in the best position with a 7-1 record against FCS opponents and a perfect 6-0 conference record. A recent big win over Bryant sets up winnable games against North Carolina A&T and Merrimack. A win this week would guarantee at least a share of the CAA title, and two wins likely move them into the Lock tier. A victory over Campbell in the final weekend would secure the automatic bid and a Top 16 seed.

Albany remains a dangerous competitor in the CAA race. After knocking off Campbell in a 45-35 shootout, the Great Danes improved to 6-2 against FCS opponents and 4-1 in conference play. While they lack signature wins and have a low Strength of Schedule ranking, their consistency keeps them in the conversation for an at-large bid. They must continue to perform well in the remaining conference games to solidify their standing.

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UC Davis and other bubble teams face a critical stretch. The Wildcats must navigate difficult road games to secure their postseason berth. The committee will closely monitor Strength of Schedule metrics, making every conference win crucial. Teams like Idaho State and Eastern Washington face elimination scenarios if they cannot secure wins in their remaining fixtures. The margin for error is non-existent for those hovering below the cutoff line.

What Comes Next For Bubble Teams

The final three weeks will determine the fate of 22 teams. Those in the bubble must avoid losses while hoping for favorable results from competing teams. The selection committee will weigh strength of schedule, conference records, and quality wins heavily in the final evaluation. Teams with Top 20 Strength of Schedule projections have a distinct advantage in the at-large bid race.

Conference championships remain the primary path to the playoffs. Automatic bids are secured by winning conference title games, making every regular-season game critical for teams hoping to reach those showdowns. The tension will mount as teams realize that a single loss can end their season. The interplay between conference races and at-large selections creates a complex landscape for the final standings.

Observers will watch closely to see which teams can maintain their momentum. The Bobcats and Bison are largely safe, but the race for seeds 2 through 24 is wide open. Chaos can occur rapidly as teams with favorable schedules get hot. Conversely, teams with difficult schedules may find themselves eliminated despite winning records. The final projections will shift dramatically based on the outcomes of the remaining conference matchups.

The 2026 FCS Playoffs promise to be highly competitive. With only 24 spots available, the competition for at-large bids is fierce. Teams like UC Davis and North Carolina A&T are well-positioned, but others like Eastern Washington and Idaho State face an uphill battle. The final weeks will test the resilience and depth of every remaining squad. The selection committee will look for teams that demonstrated excellence against tough competition.

As the season winds down, the focus remains on securing wins in conference play. The automatic bids provide a clear path, but the at-large bids offer hope for teams that fall short in conference tournaments. The interplay between these two paths creates a dynamic environment where every game matters. Fans will witness a dramatic finish as teams fight for postseason glory. The final standings will reflect the hard work and dedication of the teams that survive the regular season.