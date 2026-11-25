The 2026 FCS Playoffs are underway with 24 teams competing. This article breaks down the statistical strengths and weaknesses of top contenders including Harvard, North Dakota State, and Austin Peay ahead of the postseason.

The 2026 FCS Playoffs have officially begun, shifting the conversation from hypothetical seeding debates to concrete on-field matchups. The focus is now entirely on the 24 teams that have secured their spots and the football that will be played. A comprehensive statistical profile for each participating team has been compiled to highlight specific strengths and weaknesses as the postseason progresses. These insights serve as a foundation for breaking down head-to-head matchups throughout the tournament.

Every statistic provided in this analysis is sourced from official NCAA data, CFBdata.com, Massey, and Iron College Football. To ensure accuracy, garbage-time stats have been filtered out for most numerical categories. Advanced statistics from Week 12 may not yet be fully available but will be integrated into game previews later this week. All rankings utilized in this report are based on a scale of 1 to 129 among FCS teams, with the exception of Pressure Rate, for which specific leaderboards were not accessible. An explosive play is defined as a run of 15 yards or more or a pass of 20 yards or more. Points scored per trip inside the opponent's 40-yard line is also a key metric for evaluating offensive efficiency.

Also read 2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia Remains No. 1, Indiana Falls From Top 12

South Dakota State holds the best, most complete team profile in the country. No other team is in the Top 25 in rushing and passing success rates on both sides of the ball. The Jackrabbits achieved these numbers against one of the most difficult schedules in the country. Offensively, they are great down-to-down and have been solid at generating explosive plays. They avoid negative plays and have been efficient in scoring positions.

The South Dakota State defense is essentially the complete inverse of their offense. They take away explosive plays and do not allow their opponents to score touchdowns in the red zone. Interestingly, the only actual weakness on this team has been in short-yardage situations on both sides of the ball. This issue cost them in their loss to North Dakota earlier in the season.

Tarleton State probably has the most talented, explosive offense in the country. This team is not just a boom-or-bust unit; it has been incredibly efficient and consistent down-to-down. The only area where this offense has struggled is giving up pressure and negative plays at times. Kaden Anderson will need to avoid turnovers as he did at the beginning of the season to maintain this momentum.

The Tarleton State defense is actually very good against the run. They have excellent defensive tackles, and their top players there could play at the next level. The weakness of this team has been the passing defense, which is tied to the Texans not getting much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That usually leads to this defense giving up explosive plays downfield in the passing game.

The defending champions have essentially the same profile as the team that won it all last season. The offense is elite and does an excellent job always staying on schedule. Not only that, but the Bobcats are elite at scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Until proven otherwise, there isn't a quarterback in the country that you would take over Justin Lamson in big moments.

The defense has perfected the bend-but-don't-break model, which was on full display last week against Montana. The Bobcats will allow yards between the 20s, but they don't allow touchdowns very often in the red zone. They are fantastic in third-and-long situations. Opponents who want to beat this team will have to execute better than them in the red zone and on third downs.

Offensively, Montana has been mostly excellent behind the Big Three of Kealii Ah Yat, Eli Gillman, and Brooks Davis. However, over the last two weeks, against two of the best defenses they've played, the Grizzlies have struggled to finish drives. They've ended in turnovers, field goals, and turnovers on downs. This inability to close out games remains a critical concern for the playoff run.

The Montana defense has improved over the back half of the year, but still isn't a group that will line up and stifle opposing offenses. The Griz have done a better job when they can employ a bend-but-don't-break game plan. At times, they have generated negative plays, but this hasn't been consistent. They must find ways to create more consistent pressure to support their high-powered offense.

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Weber State may run a spread air-raid-style offense, but its true strength has been the run game. Spencer Ferguson and Seth Rigtrup are both averaging over 6.0 yards per carry. Quarterback Nate Dahle can also be a threat with his legs. The passing game has not been efficient, but Noah Kjar has been one of the best receivers in the FCS.

The Weber State defense has not been the strength of this team, but it's a unit that's steadily improved throughout the year. As the brackets are finalized, the statistical disparities between these teams will determine early exits and deep runs. The contrast between high-volume explosive offenses like Austin Peay and defensive stalwarts like North Dakota State creates compelling narrative lines for the postseason.

Dayton relies heavily on its passing attack anchored by quarterback Bryce Schondelmeyer and wide receiver Michael Mussari. The Flyers' ground game is less effective, resulting in an offense that has not been particularly explosive. Defensively, their profile is inverted. Their run defense stands as one of the best in the nation relative to the Pioneer League, but their secondary has been exploited by opposing offenses.

Long Island reaches the field after winning the NEC auto-bid despite an overall 5-7 record. The Sharks have faced two other playoff teams, losing 42-21 to North Dakota and 35-13 to UAlbany. They possess the weakest statistical profile of any team in the field. Their offense has struggled with consistency, while they remain stronger against the run and rely on creating havoc to remain competitive.

Everything for Western Illinois starts with dual-threat quarterback Kennedy McGill. The Leathernecks have transformed since McGill assumed the full-time starting job, rushing for nearly 1,600 yards and leading an explosive, efficient run game. Their defense is often overlooked but boasts elite numbers relative to their schedule across all categories. The primary weakness lies in their passing attack efficiency.

Harvard, returning to the FCS Playoffs, is defined by consistency and efficiency. They deliver strong down-to-down performance on both sides of the ball, even if they lack flash. The offense does not generate many explosive plays, nor does the defense create numerous negative plays. The passing attack is their strongest asset, led by quarterback Charlie Smith and freshman wide receiver Nate Bailey.

However, Smith has turned the ball over in both of Harvard's losses, a critical factor to monitor. Despite his solid season, those turnovers have been a recurring theme in their defeats. Harvard must protect the football more effectively if they hope to advance past their first-round matchup.

Incarnate Word has one of the most balanced profiles in the playoff field. The offense has been very good all around since the return of All-American wide receiver Roy Alexander. The weakness of this offense has been situational. Turnovers and short-yardage situations have cost this team at times.

Defensively, Incarnate Word has been excellent and is one of the best defenses in the field, down-to-down and situationally. The biggest weakness has been allowing explosive runs, which could be concerning against Eli Gillman in the first round. The Wildcats must contain the running game to prevent big plays from derailing their defensive efforts.

North Dakota State is led by its defense in a season marked by several offensive injuries. Unlike past Idaho State teams, this team is led by its defense. They do not allow explosive plays plus have been excellent in the red zone. Offensively, they have struggled to find consistency in the pass game. It makes everything harder because they have been unable to generate explosive plays.

UAlbany has generally been a team that is led by its defense and rushing attack. It's important to note that Rahshan La Mons has been injured the past few weeks, but could return, which is a huge thing for this offense. The passing game has improved over the season, but lacks reliability week-to-week.

The UAlbany defense has posted fairly average numbers with no clear strengths or weaknesses. Keep an eye on defensive end Shawan Lewis, who leads the team with 12 sacks. His ability to generate pressure will be crucial in disrupting opposing quarterbacks during the playoffs.

The name of the game for Austin Peay has been explosive plays and more explosive plays. The Govs are the most explosive passing and rushing offense in the country. It all starts with Chris Parson, but keep an eye on receiver and return specialist Denver Harper. The offense has struggled to be efficient at times. It's a true boom-or-bust approach for this offense.

Austin Peay has a good pass rush led by Kelton Crisp and David Portu. They do an excellent job at getting stops on third down and in the red zone, but teams can move the ball on them. The Govs must balance their explosive potential with sustained drives to overcome defensive resilience.

The CAA champions are led by the young running back duo of Kenny Smith Jr. and Elijah Jennings, both of whom are 1,000-yard rushers this season. The rushing attack opens up the passing game for Frankie Weaver and a talented receiver room. Monmouth doesn't give up negative plays offensively, but outside of last week, they have also not been consistently explosive.

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The Hawks have been solid down-to-down defensively, but not good situationally on third down, in the red zone, and have given up too many big plays. Monmouth needs to improve its situational awareness to compete with the top-tier teams in the bracket.

Lehigh starts and ends with All-American running back Luke Yoder. He's going to get 20+ carries, and his success creates opportunities to open up the passing game. Lehigh has had to battle inconsistent quarterback play since Hayden Johnson's injury. The Mountain Hawks must find stability at the quarterback position to support their ground game.

Defensively, the Mountain Hawks have been solid against the run, but they don't create many negative plays and can be exposed by a strong passing attack. Lehigh will need to generate more pressure on the quarterback to disrupt opposing offensive rhythms.

The passing game and passing defense are the strengths of this team. The Golden Eagles have one of the best passing attacks in the country behind Jax Leatherwood and a trio of very talented receivers. They have three receivers over 500 yards, led by Gabe Nunez and Tre Holloway.

The passing defense has the best down-to-down numbers in the field and has eliminated explosive plays. The run game has been inconsistent, while the run defense has led to this defense struggling to get off the field, especially in short-yardage situations. Richmond must address its run defense to become a truly balanced contender.

Northern Arizona is led by its offense and a defense that generates a ton of turnovers. Quarterback Ty Pennington leads an efficient offensive attack that has been boosted by Pennington's ability to make plays with his legs. They will still struggle situationally at times, giving up pressure and struggling on third downs.

Defensively, the numbers for NAU are not good. The two things they do well are limiting explosive plays and forcing turnovers. The Lumberjacks must continue to force mistakes to compensate for their defensive shortcomings.

North Dakota has one of the best overall statistical profiles in the country. They aren't really elite at anything, but also don't have a clear weakness. This group has been impressive in short-yardage situations, and has all the qualities that you look for in a team that could make a run. It falls on the shoulders of Jerry Kaminski, especially how he performs in those big moments, which is where this team has failed against other good teams too often this season.

Mercer is another team in the field led by a strong defense and run game. Their passing attack is not an effective one for the Bears, which could end up limiting how well they compete against the best teams in the field. The run game has been very good, especially with Devon Caldwell and Zahmari Palode-Gary. The Bears also have a dynamic quarterback in JP Pickles.

The Mercer defense has mostly been excellent; though, they have been much better against the run than the pass. The Bears must improve their pass defense to avoid being exploited by aerial attacks in the postseason.

The clear strength of this team is quarterback Austyn Modrzewski and the passing game. It's one of the best passing attacks in the country, regardless of metric, excelling both down-to-down and in creating explosive plays. The defense is built on a stout secondary, but that unit is sometimes put in tough spots because this defense doesn't create a ton of pressure.

Running the ball and stopping the run have been the clear weaknesses of this team. They have just been unable to get the run game going with any kind of consistency and have some of the worst rushing defense numbers in the country. It should be noted that their best performance came this past weekend against ISU, which could be a sign of things to come.

Youngstown State has had the most efficient offense in the country, led by Beau Brungard and wide receiver Lynn Wyche-El. There have been moments when the offense seems to get bogged down, but for the most part, it has been excellent in nearly every category. On the other hand, the defense has really struggled again. They might be slightly better than a season ago, but they have still struggled mightily against teams that have a solid run game. The area they've improved most is in the red zone and third-down defense.

Stephen F. Austin's offense has been excellent down-to-down and generates plenty of explosive plays. They have threats on the outside that can make plays downfield. Keep an eye on the trio of Clayton Wayland, Bugs Mortimer, and Kylon Harris. The one weakness of this offense has been that they give up pressure at times, which leads to negative plays. The status of quarterback Gavin Rutherford is up in the air, but backup JT Kitna has been excellent.

This defense thrives on creating havoc, generating a ton of tackles for loss and sacks. In games where the defense has dominated, it has been when the front seven can overwhelm the opponent. If you can block this front, there is success to be found. Teams that avoid negative plays can move the ball; then it becomes a battle in the red zone, where SFA has the fifth-best points allowed per scoring opportunity.

Lamar is once again led by its defense, which is especially stout against the run. Their pass defense looks to take away big plays, but has allowed a lot of success down-to-down. The offense and passing game have taken a massive step forward since last season. Aiden McCown is much improved and leads one of the best passing games in the country. Blake Thomas is an elite downfield threat, but keep an eye on running back Jojo Uga, who may be set to return from injury.

As the brackets are finalized, the statistical disparities between these teams will determine early exits and deep runs. The diversity of styles in the 24-team field ensures that no single scheme holds a definitive advantage, setting the stage for unpredictable and highly competitive football in the coming weeks. Analysts will continue to update these metrics as games are played, providing real-time context for each matchup.