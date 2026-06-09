2026 Election Results: For LA City Council, Gaspar, Worth Girvan poised for CD3 runoff, Ugarte leads CD9

Monday, June 8, update: Results for contests in LA City Council districts 3 and 9 got fresh updates on Monday from the LA County Registrar’s Office.

player ready... Ballot counting continued Monday, June 8, in two open Los Angeles City Council races, with the leading candidates in both contests remaining on track for potential November runoffs.

In Council District 3, businessperson Tim Gaspar continued to lead the race to succeed termed-out Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, receiving 46.23% of the vote, as of Monday at 4:48 p.m, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office. Gaspar remained just below the 50%-plus-one threshold needed to win outright and avoid a runoff. Barri Worth Girvan, most recently director of community affairs for Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, held second place with 42.38%, followed by advisor Christopher Robert “C.R.

” Celona with 11.39%. The West Valley district includes Canoga Park, Reseda, Tarzana, Winnetka and Woodland Hills. In Council District 9, former Council District 9 Deputy Chief of Staff Jose Ugarte led the field with 39.76% of the vote in the race to replace termed-out Councilmember Curren Price. Ugarte also remained below the threshold needed to secure the seat outright.

Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment Co-Director Estuardo Mazariegos held second place with 25.59%, followed by Jorge Nuño with 10.82%, Elmer Roldan with 9.67%, Martha Sánchez with 8.96% and Jorge Hernandez Rosas with 5.19%. Share this:





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