California 22nd and 48th Congressional Districts Highlight Key 2026 House Races

California's 22nd District pits Republican incumbent David Valadao against Democrat Randy Villegas, while the open 48th District features Republican Jim Desmond against Democrat Marni Von Wilpert.

California's 22nd Congressional District is a key race in the 2026 midterm elections. Republican incumbent David Valadao is running against Democrat Randy Villegas. The district includes parts of Kern, Kings, Tulare and Madera counties.

It also covers a large section of Fresno after redistricting added about 100,000 Fresno residents. In the 48th Congressional District, Republican Jim Desmond is running against Democrat Marni Von Wilpert. The seat was previously held by Republican Rep. Darrell Issa.

Also read California Congressional District 4 voters to choose between incumbent Mike Thompson, challenger Eric Jones

The district stretches across San Diego and Riverside counties. The Cook Political Report rates this seat as one that could flip. Only four California seats are considered solidly Republican under the new map. The 13th Congressional District features Democrat Adam Gray, the incumbent, against Republican Kevin Lincoln.

In the 45th District, Democrat Derek Tran, the incumbent, faces Republican Chuong Vo. Independent Kevin Kiley, an incumbent, is running against Democrat Richard Pan. These races are part of a broader battle for control of the U.S. House. Redistricting changed California's congressional map.

It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map. The effort ended with California voters approving a new map of their own. That map could help alter the balance of power in Washington. The Los Angeles Times live election results pages are created and maintained by the Data & Graphics Department: Lorena Iñiguez Elebee, Sean Greene, Sandhya Kambhampati, Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, Vanessa Martínez, Hanna Sender and Hailey Wang.

Results are provided by the Associated Press, which surveys numbers posted by local election officials. The AP calculates expected votes and projects winners using vote returns and other data. Promotional illustrations are by Jim Cooke. Promotion and audience-engagement strategy is coordinated by Beto Alvarez, Hunter Clauss, Seth Liss, Lora Victorio and David Viramontes.

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Key Competitive Races Across the Country

Technology and product support is by James Perez and Cecil Tantay. Other competitive races across the country include Alabama, where Democrat Shomari Figures, the incumbent, faces Republican Rhett Marques. In Arkansas, Republican French Hill, the incumbent, faces Democrat Chris Jones. Arizona has several key contests.

Republican Jay Feely faces Democrat Amish Shah. In the 2nd District, Republican Eli Crane, the incumbent, faces Democrat Jonathan Nez. In the 6th District, Republican Juan Ciscomani, the incumbent, faces Democrat JoAnna Mendoza. In the 8th District, Republican Abraham Hamadeh, the incumbent, faces Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia.

Alaska features Republican Nick Begich, the incumbent, against Democrat Eric Hafner. Colorado races include Republican Jeff Hurd, the incumbent, against Democrat Dwayne Romero. In the 4th District, Republican Lauren Boebert, the incumbent, faces Democrat Eileen Laubacher. In the 5th District, Republican Jeff Crank, the incumbent, faces Democrat Jessica Killin.

In the 8th District, Republican Gabe Evans, the incumbent, faces Democrat Manny Ruitnel. Florida has many races. Republican Aaron Bean, the incumbent, faces Democrat L.J. Holloway.

In the 7th District, Republican Ryan Elijah faces Democrat Bale Dalton. In the 9th District, Democrat Darren Soto, the incumbent, faces Dan Green. In the 11th District, Republican Joe Strada faces James Pericola. In the 13th District, Republican Anna Paulina Luna, the incumbent, faces Democrat Leela Gray.

In the 14th District, Democrat Kathy Castor, the incumbent, faces Republican Mike Beltran. In the 16th District, Republican Sydney Gruters faces Democrat Kelly Kirschner. In the 22nd District, Republican Casey Askar faces Democrat Pia Dandiya. In the 25th District, Democrat Jared Moskowitz, the incumbent, faces Republican Scott Singer.

Midterm Elections List by State

In the 27th District, Republican Maria Salazar, the incumbent, faces Democrat Elliott Rodriguez. Iowa races include Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the incumbent, against Democrat Christina Bohannan. In the 2nd District, Republican Joe Mitchell faces Democrat Lindsay James. In the 3rd District, Republican Zach Nunn, the incumbent, faces Democrat Sarah Trone Garriott.

Indiana features Democrat Frank Mrvan, the incumbent, against Republican Barb Regnitz. In the 5th District, Republican Victoria Spartz, the incumbent, faces Democrat J.D. Ford. Kentucky has Republican Ralph Alvarado against Democrat Zach Dembo.

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Maine features Republican Paul LePage against Democrat Matthew Dunlap. Michigan races include Democrat Hillary Scholten, the incumbent, against Republican Terri DeBoer. In the 4th District, Republican Bill Huizenga, the incumbent, faces Democrat Sean McCann. In the 7th District, Republican Tom Barrett, the incumbent, faces Democrat William Lawrence.

In the 8th District, Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet, the incumbent, faces Republican Thomas Smith. In the 10th District, Republican Michael Bouchard faces Democrat Christina Hines. Minnesota has Republican Brad Finstad, the incumbent, against Democrat Jake Johnson. In the 2nd District, Republican Eric Pratt faces Democrat Matt Little.

In the 5th District, Democrat Ilhan Omar, the incumbent, faces Republican John Nagel. Missouri features Republican Ann Wagner, the incumbent, against Democrat Fred Wellman. Montana has Republican Aaron Flint against Democrat Sam Forstag. North Carolina races include Democrat Don Davis, the incumbent, against Republican Laurie Buckhout.

In the 7th District, Republican David Rouzer, the incumbent, faces Democrat Kim Hardy. In the 9th District, Republican Richard Hudson, the incumbent, faces Democrat Richard Ojeda. In the 11th District, Republican Jennifer Balkcom faces Democrat Jamie Ager. In the 13th District, Republican Brad Knott, the incumbent, faces Democrat Paul Barringer.

Congressional Races by State Region

Nebraska features Republican Mike Flood, the incumbent, against Democrat Chris Backemeyer. In the 2nd District, Republican Brinker Harding faces Democrat Denise Powell. New Hampshire has Republican Anthony DiLorenzo against Democrat Stefany Shaheen. In the 2nd District, Democrat Maggie Goodlander, the incumbent, faces Republican Lily Tang Williams.

New Jersey races include Republican Jeff Van Drew, the incumbent, against Democrat Zack Mullock. In the 7th District, Republican Tom Kean Jr., the incumbent, faces Democrat Rebecca Bennett. In the 9th District, Democrat Nellie Pou, the incumbent, faces Republican Rosie Pino. In the 10th District, Democrat LaMonica McIver, the incumbent, faces Carmen Bucco.

New Mexico features Democrat Gabriel Vasquez, the incumbent, against Greg Cunningham. Nevada has Democrat Dina Titus, the incumbent, against Carrie Buck. In the 2nd District, Republican David Flippo faces Democrat Teresa Benitez-Thomas. In the 3rd District, Democrat Susie Lee, the incumbent, faces Republican Martin O'Donnell.

In the 4th District, Democrat Steven Horsford, the incumbent, faces Republican Cody Whipple. New York races include Republican Nicholas LaLota, the incumbent, against Democrat Christopher Gallant. In the 3rd District, Democrat Thomas Suozzi, the incumbent, faces Michael LiPetri. In the 4th District, Democrat Laura Gillen, the incumbent, faces Republican Jeanine Driscoll.

In the 17th District, Republican Mike Lawler, the incumbent, faces Cait Conley. In the 19th District, Democrat Josh Riley, the incumbent, faces Republican Peter Oberacker. In the 21st District, Republican Anthony Constantino faces Democrat Blake Gendebien. Ohio has Democrat Greg Landsman, the incumbent, against Republican Eric Conroy.

In the 7th District, Republican Max Miller, the incumbent, faces Democrat Brian Poindexter. In the 9th District, Democrat Marcy Kaptur, the incumbent, faces Republican Derek Merrin. Pennsylvania features Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, the incumbent, against Democrat Bob Harvie. In the 7th District, Republican Ryan Mackenzie, the incumbent, faces Democrat Bob Brooks.