2026 Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted Lineup, Schedule

Deadline's 2026 Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted features conversations with the creators and talent behind buzzy nonfiction shows.

Kane Parsons’ 'Backrooms' Piling Up $85M-$88M Opening, 'Obsession' Jumping Past $106M As YouTube Fever Hits Box Office - UpdateDeadline’s annual Contenders Television: Documentary + Unscripted awards-season event is getting underway Saturday, the latest in the annual series that brings together TV’s top creators and talent for in-depth conversations about their buzzy small-screen shows.

This year’s presentation features nine nonfiction series and films that fit that bill for our virtual livestream today, a format that will present four new shows as well as five encore presentations from last month’s in-person Contenders TV: Documentary live event. Ocean with David Attenborough , the latest nature series fronted by a force of nature himself Sir David, who just celebrated his 100th birthday.

Also on the docket, we’ll unleash MrBeast himself, Jimmy Donaldson, who with executive producer Michael H. Miller will talk about Prime Video’sSpeaking of YouTube, the world’s biggest streaming platform is also with us today, as five of its top creators/producers/hosts discuss the magic sauce of making their popular shows. That list feature, with a conversation including the comedy icon’s son and daughter, both EPs, and director Colin Hanks; Apple TV’s docuseries, Fox Sports’ docuseries that went inside the locker room to follow a season with the UCLA women’s basketball team .

Follow along all day for Deadline’s panel coverage on the site and via #DeadlineContenders, and check back Monday when we launch the site’s streaming hub with all the panel videos. Marcia Lucas Dies: ‘Star Wars’ Oscar Winner, ‘American Graffiti’ Editor Was 80Trump Fumes As Judge Orders His Name Removed From “Failing” Kennedy CenterComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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