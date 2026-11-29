The 2026 college football regular season ended with Georgia dominating the SEC and Utah remaining undefeated in the Big 12. Key matchups and injuries from teams like Alabama and Tennessee influence playoff seeding,while Wake Forest and Miami prepare for an ACC championship showdoWn.

The 2026 college football regular season concluded with significant shifts in the College Football Playoff standings, led by Georgia's overwhelming performance and Utah's historic campaign. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 36 to nothing, maintaining their status as the premier team in the SEC. This victory extended their current five-game winning streak and preserved a staggering point differential of plus one hundred and seventy-two points. Four of those wins came against ranked opponents, solidifying their position as heavy favorites for the SEC Championship.

In the SEC West, the narrative took a darker turn for Alabama. The Crimson Tide suffered a humiliating defeat against in-state rival Auburn in Tuscaloosa. Alabama committed three turnovers and eight penalties for fifty-one yards, a performance that dealt a significant blow to their playoff hopes. This loss raised serious questions about their standing in the twelve-team bracket, despite their robust historical resume and strong season overall.

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Utah emerged as the dominant force in the Big 12, showcasing resilience and offensive firepower throughout the entire campaign. The Utes secured a spot in the Big 12 Championship matchup against Texas Tech with an undefeated record. Quarterback Devon Dampier was instrumental in this success, throwing five touchdowns and accumulating four hundred and twenty-two total yards against West Virginia. Their resume includes notable wins against ranked teams like BYU and Arizona.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire has built a formidable program that easily dispatched TCU. However, the Red Raiders face a daunting task against the potent Utah offense. The contrast between Texas Tech's dominant regular season and Utah's undefeated streak sets up a compelling conference title game with major playoff implications for the winner.

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In the ACC, the Championship Game promises to be a marquee matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Miami enters the game with a record of one and one against top-ten teams during the regular season. Quarterback Darian Mensah had an outstanding performance against Wake Forest in September, and Miami looks to solidify their playoff positioning with a win.

Wake Forest seeks revenge for their only loss of the season. Despite missing their top running back Ty Clark, the Demon Deacons are led by quarterback Gio Lopez and a defense capable of pulling off an upset. A victory for Wake Forest would strengthen their case for a playoff spot, especially following Alabama's recent struggles and the shifting dynamics in other conferences.

Notre Dame continues to excel in the independent ranks, with quarterback CJ Carr and the Fighting Irish winning several games by a combined margin of plus ninety points. Victories over Boston College and Syracuse highlight their dominance. This consistency suggests a secure first-round bye in the playoff, followed by a challenging but winnable second-round game, keeping them firmly in the top tier of the playoff field.

The Big Ten witnessed significant movement as Ohio State and Washington both secured crucial wins. Ohio State displayed offensive brilliance with running back Bo Jackson performing at an elite level against Michigan. Luke Fahey also had ample time to throw, allowing the Buckeyes to assert their dominance even when the game was out of reach. This victory helped solidify their position despite previous concerns about the team's health.

Iowa closed the regular season strongly, winning five straight games. Quarterback Hank Brown has been a key factor in their late-season surge, leading the Hawkeyes to a top-twelve ranking despite an earlier loss to Ohio State. Washington also emerged as a serious contender after a strong finish, with quarterback Demond Williams Jr. leading the Huskies to a victory over Oregon.

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Washington's win ended the Ducks' hopes for a Big Ten Championship berth, although the Ducks recently defeated Indiana. Indiana remains in contention for a conference title game after a second-half surge against Purdue earlier in the month. USC also posted a convincing win against UCLA, sending a message to the selection committee, though the Trojans remain on the outside looking in for a top seed.

Kentucky improved under first-year head coach Will Stein, rallying to beat Louisville in the Governor's Cup. Running back Faizon Brandon left the Tennessee-Vanderbilt game with a knee hyperextension, but the Volunteers remain a formidable force. Tennessee's potential for a home playoff game at Neyland Stadium is bolstered by their defensive unit, adding another layer of complexity to the SEC standings.

Oklahoma rallied from an early deficit to beat Missouri, securing an eight and four record after a turbulent October. New Mexico has emerged as the top Group of Five contender, winning eight straight games. This streak positions them for a Mountain West title and a potential at-large playoff bid, adding depth to the competition.

These results have set the stage for a complex and highly competitive conference championship weekend. Every victory will have profound implications for the final College Football Playoff selection, with analysts projecting decisive outcomes in key matchups. The interplay between conference dominance and individual player performances like Dampier's and Mensah's will likely dictate the final bracket composition.