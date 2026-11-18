Analysis of the 10 most disappointing quarterbacks in the 2026 college football season, including stats, performance drops, and impacts on their teams' playoff and bowl aspirations.

With only two weeks remaining in the 2026 college football regular season, the stakes are as high as ever for teams jostling for College Football Playoff bids or bowl game eligibility. These final contests also serve as the last opportunities for players to showcase their talent for future professional prospects. While many athletes have exceeded preseason projections, several high-profile quarterbacks have struggled significantly to meet expectations.

Jordan Boley and Arizona State Struggles

Jordan Boley arrived at Arizona State with mixed expectations following his tenure at Kentucky, yet his performance in Tempe has fallen short even of modest goals. Excluding a single 387-yard, six-touchdown game against Morgan State, Boley threw for less than 1,000 yards across his other five starts. He also committed five interceptions, a recurring issue from his previous season. His efficiency metrics are among the worst in the Power 4, with the fifth-worst EPA/play against FBS competition and a QBR of just 45.2. His difficulties were visibly acknowledged by fans who booed him on October 24th when he replaced the injured starter against Kansas State. He completed only one pass and took two sacks before being replaced by freshman Jake Fette, and he has not played since.

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CJ Bailey and NC State Regression

CJ Bailey entered the 2026 season with significant hype but has overseen a regression that has contributed to NC State's lost campaign. The pressure of replacing a stellar sophomore season has weighed heavily on his accuracy, which has dropped by over five percentage points from his 68.8% mark in 2025. This decline has hampered the NC State offense, which now averages just 5.27 yards per play against FBS competition, ranking 101st nationally. Bailey has also become more reckless with the football, a trend highlighted by a costly turnover on a scramble near field goal range against Syracuse. These struggles, combined with a weaker roster following the dismissal of coach Dave Doeren, have left Bailey facing intense scrutiny.

Boomer Sooner and Indiana Challenges

Boomer Sooner inherited positive momentum at Indiana after former head coach Curt Cignetti helped develop previous star Fernando Mendoza. However, Sooner has not matched that explosive potential despite solid underlying numbers regarding turnover avoidance. His performance declined sharply after an early October injury, particularly in a critical three-game stretch against Ohio State, Michigan, and Minnesota. During those contests, he completed just 46.8% of his passes for 496 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. While he showed brief improvement in a recent game against USC, he has not reached the national championship caliber expected of the defending champions.

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Riley Mateer and Oklahoma Start

Riley Mateer is attempting to redeem himself by helping Oklahoma recover from a 3-3 start to win three of their last four games. During this recent surge, he threw six touchdowns with no interceptions, showing better control and effective rushing with 155 yards under new play-caller Jason Witten. Nevertheless, his earlier performance was a major disappointment that derailed the Sooners' season. Mateer threw seven interceptions during a five-game stretch in September and October and has absorbed 24 sacks. The offensive line struggles have contributed to Oklahoma averaging just 1.87 points per possession, a metric that ranks only above Stanford, Colorado, Clemson, and Boston College in the Power 4.

Jared Williams and Arizona State Impact

Jared Williams is facing criticism for failing to take the next step as a leader, a regression that has likely bound Arizona State to a .500 finish. After the team won nine games in head coach Jedd Fisch's first year, Williams' inability to elevate the offense has hindered progress. His struggles are a primary reason for the team's stagnation, as expectations for his development were high following last season's successes.

Remaining Season Implications

As the regular season winds down, these quarterbacks must address their inefficiencies in the final two games. The outcomes will determine their draft stock and team postseason placement. For players like Boley and Bailey, the focus is on stabilizing performance before the year ends. For Mateer and Sooner, demonstrating resilience is key to maintaining momentum. The disparity between preseason hype and current reality underscores the volatile nature of the quarterback position in college football.