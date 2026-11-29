Utah remains the only undefeated team as Ohio State and Oregon miss the CFP. Explore the final top 25 rankings, SEC dominance, and Group of Six realities after Week 13.

Utah has concluded its 2026 regular season as the only undefeated team in the country, securing its position at the top of the final rankings before conference championship weekend and the College Football Playoff selection Sunday. The Utes finished with a perfect 12-0 record after their Week 13 victory over West Virginia, setting up a pivotal Big 12 title game against Texas Tech. Their dominance stands in stark contrast to the turbulent ends faced by the sport's other heavyweights, as the landscape of college football has shifted dramatically away from preseason favorites.

The exclusion of Ohio State and Oregon from the playoff field marks one of the most significant upsets in recent memory. Ohio State, which entered the season as the unanimous preseason number one team, failed to secure a berth due to inconsistency and quarterback injuries throughout the year. Oregon, the preseason number two squad, suffered a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Washington, leaving them with an 8-4 record and no path to the national championship tournament. These omissions underscore the unprecedented strength and parity within the Power Four conferences this season.

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The SEC has forcefully reclaimed its status as the strongest league in the sport following three years of being shut out of the national championship game. This resurgence is evident in the depth of the conference, with multiple teams suffering losses but still remaining highly ranked. Georgia remains a top contender after a dominant Week 13 win over Georgia Tech, while Texas secured its spot in the SEC championship game with a gritty victory against Texas A&M. The conference's depth ensures that the playoff committee faces a complex decision regarding strength of schedule and conference standings.

Individual performances have provided compelling storylines despite the team setbacks. Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith set a new Big Ten single-season record with 20 touchdown catches, surpassing the historic mark of 19 set by Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. This achievement highlights the offensive firepower that exists even within teams that fall short of playoff expectations. Meanwhile, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier leads the FBS with 40 total touchdowns, accounting for at least two in every regular-season game and solidifying the Utes' claim to the top spot.

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Washington demonstrated remarkable resilience by bouncing back from a 3-3 start to finish the season with crucial victories, including the upset over Oregon. Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. led the Huskies to overtime wins against two teams eyeing Big Ten title berths, showcasing late-season growth under head coach Jedd Fisch. Despite the win, Fisch remains 1-4 on the road against ranked opponents, but the team's ability to perform in high-pressure situations has earned them respect and a spot in the final top 25.

The disparity between Power Four and Group of Six teams remains glaring in the final rankings. Only one invitation is available annually for non-Power Four programs, making the path to the playoff nearly insurmountable. Boise State needs help from Liberty losing its conference title game to Jacksonville State to have any chance at returning to the playoff, a scenario made difficult by their loss to San Diego State. UTSA, New Mexico, North Dakota State, and Toledo are the only 10-win Group of Six teams not ranked in the top 25, reflecting the higher standard of play in the Power Four conferences.

Ole Miss aimed for a return to the College Football Playoff but fell short, unable to secure a spot despite strong individual efforts. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss solidified his legacy as one of the program's best players, accounting for 7,843 yards of total offense and 64 touchdowns over two seasons. His dual-threat ability exemplifies the talent found in programs that often miss the postseason, even when they perform at a high level against weaker conference schedules.

The final top 25 rankings reflect a sport that has only recently embraced a tournament format to determine a national champion. Every 11-1 team and every 10-win Power Four team is represented in the final rankings, emphasizing the difficulty of achieving success in these leagues. Teams like Notre Dame, Alabama, and Michigan all finished with strong records but face different paths forward, with some securing bye weeks and others needing to win their conference title games to validate their season.

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As the selection committee prepares for Sunday, the focus remains on strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and conference championships. The exclusion of teams like Ohio State and Oregon sends a clear message that past reputation holds no weight in the current landscape. Only performance in the 2026 season matters, and the final standings will determine which teams get the opportunity to compete for the national title.

The College Football Playoff continues to evolve, with the expanded field providing more opportunities but also more scrutiny for every decision. The Power Four leagues have proven their depth, with teams ranked from 14 onward accumulating records of 8-4 and 7-5. This competitiveness ensures that the playoff selection process will be as dramatic as the regular season itself, with every game in conference championship weekend carrying immense weight for the future of these programs.