The third set of College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, with the Georgia Bulldogs remaining at No. 1.

The No. 1 team held on. Only one top-12 team lost, and one new team joined the postseason picture. After the third edition of the CFP rankings, margins are thinner, and only three weeks remain to improve your chances.

Georgia, Utah, Alabama and UCLA would earn first-round byes, while Boise State would be the lone Group of Six representative in the field, earning the No. 12 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 5 Texas. Only three weeks remain for teams to make their case. The committee also unveiled its third projected 12-team playoff bracket, giving us an early glimpse at the potential matchups and path to a national title.

Also read What Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart Said Should Terrify The Rest of College Football

In this 12-team CFP projection, the SEC would have four teams in the field, the Big 12, Big Ten and ACC would each have two, while Boise State would be the lone G6 representative, and Notre Dame would make it as an independent. Alabama, at No. 3, would receive a first-round bye in the CFP rankings, but was down at seven in the AP Poll. Texas jumped to No. 5 in the CFP, but was eighth in the AP.

Other notable changes included Ohio State jumping six spots from 20th to No. 14 after defeating Northwestern. Oregon climbed three spots to No. 13 after defeating Michigan. Interestingly, No. 8 Indiana and No. 9 Tennessee were flipped despite both teams winning, as were No. 5 Texas and No. 6 Notre Dame. The difference in those two scenarios: Indiana beat a ranked USC team and Texas defeated a ranked LSU team, whereas Tennessee and Notre Dame had less impressive wins.

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Arizona also earned the respect of the committee. After losing 40-39 to No. 2 Utah, it jumped four spots to No. 19. Big Bets Report: Fernando Mendoza's 1st NFL TD Helps Bettor Win $58kNFL, CFB Weekend Recap: 'Public’s Heavy Hitters Landed Nearly Every Punch'Kyle Whittingham Defends Pregame Oregon NIL Comments Following 31-7 LossAP Top 25: Wake Forest Enters Top 10; LSU Falls Out Of RankingsFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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