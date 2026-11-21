Indiana Hoosiers defeated Kentucky Wildcats 90-76 on November 20, 2026. Milan Momcilovic scored 28 points for Kentucky, while Aiden Sherrell led Indiana with 23 points in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Indiana Hoosiers secured a decisive victory against the Kentucky Wildcats with a final score of 90-76 during a major college basketball matchup held on Friday, November 20, 2026. The game took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, drawing significant attention to the performance of key players from both squads.

Aiden Sherrell Leads Hoosiers Victory

Aiden Sherrell delivered a standout performance for Indiana, scoring a game-high 23 points while contributing three assists, two rebounds, and a steal. He committed only one turnover and demonstrated exceptional shooting efficiency, hitting 8-of-14 shots from the field, 5-of-9 from 3-point range, and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. His offensive output was instrumental in helping the Hoosiers maintain control and ultimately defeat the visiting Wildcats in front of a packed crowd.

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Momcilovic Scores 28 Points for Kentucky

Kentucky forward Milan Momcilovic attempted to single-handedly carry the offensive load with a game-high 28 points against Indiana. He recorded four rebounds, four assists, and one turnover, shooting an impressive 10-of-16 from the field, 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 from the free throw line. Despite his high-volume scoring, the Wildcats could not overcome the deficit as the Hoosiers held them to 76 total points in the contest.

Supporting Performances Across Multiple Teams

Beyond the headline matchup, several other notable performances defined the college basketball landscape on this date. Aiden Sherrell's teammate Crowe recorded 18 points, three rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting 6-of-10 from the field, 2-of-4 from deep, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line in a separate win against Le Moyne. Meanwhile, Grunloh accounted for 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist, four blocks, and a turnover, shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 1-of-2 from beyond the arc in a win against Loyola Maryland.

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Other contributors included Harris, who logged 17 points, five assists, and three rebounds with 7-of-14 shooting, and Henderson, who turned in 21 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block in Miami's win against Manhattan. Lewis scored a game-high 20 points for his team with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Moreno finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks, a steal, and two turnovers, while Natt scored a game-high 22 points with nine rebounds and three assists against Minnesota.

Additional Team Results and Statistics

The broader sports network recorded further results including Richmond tallying 18 points with three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a win against Mississippi Valley State. Tanner scored a team-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, shooting 6-of-13 from the field and 11-of-14 from the free throw line in Vanderbilt's win against UCF. Randall Sweet, a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate, serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC and has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily, providing context on regional sports coverage.