Megan Moroney and other top country stars arrived at the 2026 CMAs in Nashville on November 18. The event featured high fashion and highlighted the award season.

Country music star Megan Moroney made a striking entrance at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 18, for the 2026 CMA Awards. Dressed in a sparkling pink gown that evoked the image of a fairy princess, the twenty-nine-year-old performer joined a constellation of country music's most prominent figures. The star-studded gathering on the red carpet showcased a blend of high-glamour gowns, statement-making suits, and dazzling rhinestones that defined the Southern aesthetic.

Moroney Faces Romance Speculation Amid Award Nominations

Moroney arrives at this year's ceremony as a major contender, holding nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for her track Beautiful Things. Despite the excitement of her professional success, rumors regarding her personal life have intensified. Speculation began in September when she posted photos from Milan, Italy, where soccer player Christian Pulisic plays for AC Milan, while wearing a jersey from his PUMA collection.

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The following month, images surfaced of Moroney leaving the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty with a phone wallpaper displaying a cozy photo of herself and Pulisic. Her relationship status seemed further confirmed on October 29 at the Time100 Gala in New York City, where she was overheard discussing boyfriends. Although she previously told People magazine on Monday, November 24, that she is not dating anyone because she is too busy, the timeline of events has kept fans guessing.

Past Relationships and Industry Connections

Before the current rumors, Moroney dated San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa. The two clarified their status in 2022, explaining on the Call Her Daddy podcast that they were never in an exclusive relationship due to their demanding schedules. She also dated a man she described as a normal guy in 2024, though she has never publicly revealed his identity.

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Her social circle within the entertainment industry is vast. Moroney has been linked to the concept of the new generation of WAGs, a term reportedly used by actress Elena Gonzalez. Gonzalez has been dating Bulgarian professional tennis player Grigor Dimitrov since April 2025, highlighting the interconnected nature of celebrity relationships in the sports and music worlds.

CMA Awards Ceremony Highlights and Announcements

As the 2026 CMA Awards progressed, notable moments unfolded on stage. Billy Ray Cyrus and actress Elizabeth Hurley shared the duty of announcing the Single of the Year winners. Their presentation became a focal point for social media discussions, with one TikTok user posting a video on Wednesday, November 19, commenting on the messy dynamics of the event.

Ella Langley and Riley Green ultimately took home the award for their collaborative work. Green, who is thirty-eight years old, has also addressed his personal life recently. In March 2025, he appeared on the In the Blind podcast to state that he is currently single, dispelling any ongoing rumors about his relationship status. The evening celebrated the achievements of artists like Green, Langley, and Moroney, cementing their places in the current country music landscape.