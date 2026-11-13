2026 CMA Awards Preview: Ella Langley Leads Nominations, Taylor Swift Returns

Ella Langley leads with nine nominations at the 2026 CMA Awards hosted by Lainey Wilson. Taylor Swift performs for the first time in over a decade as country music's biggest night approaches on November 18.

The 2026 CMA Awards are set to transform Nashville into the center of the country music universe this Wednesday, November 18. Lainey Wilson returns to host the event at the Bridgestone Arena, presiding over a ceremony defined by female dominance in both nominations and performances.

Ella Langley Leads Nine Nominations

Ella Langley stands as the most nominated artist for the 2026 CMA Awards, securing nine nods for her record-breaking impact on the genre this year. Her hit song Choosin Texas has shattered chart records, earning her nominations for Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year for the first time in her career.

Also read Ella Langley Leads 2026 CMA Nominations as Taylor Swift Returns

Two of Langley songs, Choosin Texas and Be Her, are competing for both Song of the Year and Single of the Year honors. This success follows a triumphant ceremony last year, where her collaboration You Look Like You Love Me with Riley Green won Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Female Artists Dominate Ceremony

Kacey Musgraves makes a powerful return after a five-year hiatus from CMA wins, carrying five nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. Her song Dry Spell earns a nomination in the Song of the Year category, signaling a major resurgence for the artist whose last wins occurred in 2019.

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Host Lainey Wilson brings her own momentum to the stage as the reigning Entertainer of the Year with three nominations. She aims to make history as the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year three times in the awards history.

Taylor Swift joins the fray by returning to her country roots with the track I Knew It, I Knew You from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. This release earns her a nomination for Single of the Year, a category she has previously avoided winning during her country era despite being named CMA Entertainer of the Year twice.

Historic Performances And Tributes

Taylor Swift will deliver a special performance at the 2026 CMA Awards, marking her first appearance at the annual ceremony in over a decade. Her last performance occurred in 2013 when she sang an acoustic version of Red alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill at the Bridgestone Arena.

The artist, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, is joined by a star-studded lineup including Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill, and Zach Top.

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Special collaborations will feature Mumford Sons performing with Chris Stapleton, while Stephen Wilson Jr. also joins Stapleton for a unique set. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm will unite to perform a tribute celebrating Brooks and Dunn.

Viewing Details And Logistics

The 60th annual CMA Awards broadcast live on Wednesday, November 18 at 8/7c. Viewers can tune in on ABC and Disney+ to watch the event from the historic Grand Ole Opry and Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Additional viewing options include Hulu, which will air the show the following day after its initial broadcast. Live coverage from the red carpet begins at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, streaming directly on Disney+ for fans eager to see the stars before the main event begins.