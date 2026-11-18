Ella Langley leads 2026 CMA Awards nominations with nine nods. The ceremony airs Nov. 18 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville featuring major country stars and special tributes.

The 2026 CMA Awards nominations have been revealed with country music star Ella Langley securing a dominant position by earning nine total nods. This achievement establishes her as the leading nominee heading into the ceremony. The milestone celebration event is scheduled to broadcast live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Nov. 18. The live television event will air from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, bringing viewers a night dedicated to honoring the year's most impactful contributions to country music.

Ella Langley Leads 2026 CMA Awards Nominations

Ella Langley leads the 2026 CMA Awards nominations with an impressive nine nods, making her one of the night's biggest contenders for the industry's top honors. Her strong showing places her ahead of other established superstars in the race for awards. Miranda Lambert follows closely with seven nominations, demonstrating her continued relevance and critical acclaim. Kacey Musgraves also earns five nominations, rounding out the top three most-nominated artists for this year's ceremony.

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CMA Awards Performers and Special Tributes Announced

The performance roster for the 2026 CMA Awards includes a diverse lineup of artists performing live from the stage. Featured performers include Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, The Red Clay Strays, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs and Megan Moroney. Fans can also look forward to special collaborations featuring Mumford & Sons with Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with Chris Stapleton.

Another highlight will be a tribute to legendary country duo Brooks & Dunn, who are receiving the 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King and Halestorm will join forces for that celebration. Following her death in August, the show will also honor Dolly Parton with a special tribute and recognize her lasting influence on country music.

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Major Categories and Competition for Top Prizes

Some of the biggest categories to watch include Entertainer of the Year, where Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson are competing for the top prize. This category represents the highest honor in country music, recognizing the artist who has had the most significant impact on the genre over the past year. The competition is fierce among these five artists who have dominated charts and tours alike.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift earns a Single of the Year nomination for "I Knew It, I Knew You," going up against Ella Langley's "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas," Lainey Wilson's "Somewhere Over Laredo" and Cody Johnson's "The Fall." Other major categories include Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. These categories highlight the vocal and creative excellence that defines the year's country music landscape.

Viewing Options and Broadcast Details for Fans

Hulu subscribers have access to the live broadcast of the awards ceremony through specific streaming options. To watch the event, subscribers must ensure they are logged into the correct account tier. For those using devices with Gemini integration, users must click on "Continue to devices," then select "0 - Stream without Gemini Air." This specific selection ensures the stream bypasses any interactive features that might conflict with the live broadcast feed.

The ceremony at Bridgestone Arena serves as the annual gathering for the country music industry. It brings together performers, executives, and fans to celebrate achievements in a live setting. The 2026 event promises to deliver both traditional performances and innovative collaborations. The broadcast aims to reach a global audience through major streaming platforms and cable providers.