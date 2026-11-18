Lainey Wilson hosts the 60th CMA Awards as Ella Langley leads with nine nominations. Taylor Swift returns to country roots while Dolly Parton's niece honors her aunt on the red carpet.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards are set to air live on Wednesday night, marking a significant return to traditional country music roots for several top artists.

The star-studded ceremony will be hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. This year's event promises to be a celebration of country music excellence with major industry figures in attendance. Ella Langley has emerged as the leading nominee in the 2026 awards race, securing nine nominations ahead of the ceremony. She is followed closely by Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert, who remain strong contenders in multiple categories.

Also read CMA Awards 2026 Live: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Stars Hit Nashville Red Carpet

Ella Langley Leads CMA Nominations

The competition is fierce, with Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs also in the running for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award. One of the most notable developments for the 2026 awards is the return of Taylor Swift to her country music roots. Her presence at the event highlights the genre's enduring appeal and the evolving career paths of its biggest stars. Fans are eagerly anticipating her performance and potential appearance on the red carpet during the broadcast.

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Adding a poignant moment to the evening will be a tribute dedicated to the late country icon Dolly Parton. The 60th Annual CMA Awards will honor her legacy and contributions to the music industry throughout the special. This tribute serves as a reminder of the deep roots and history that define country music's biggest night. Dolly Parton's niece, Danielle Parton, made a striking appearance on the red carpet to pay homage to her famous aunt.

She wore a special dress designed by Steve Summers, who was Dolly Parton's long-time costume designer. The gown was originally crafted for Dolly Parton herself but was never worn by her. Supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams noted on On The Red Carpet that Danielle Parton's choice of attire was a deeply meaningful gesture. By wearing a dress that Dolly Parton never had the chance to don, Danielle is honoring her aunt in a unique and personal way.

Dolly Parton Tribute and Broadcast Details

The moment highlighted the intersection of fashion and family legacy at the event. The 60th Annual CMA Awards will be broadcast live on ABC and available for streaming on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. EST, which corresponds to 5 p.m. PST. Viewers who miss the live broadcast will have the opportunity to watch the full show on Hulu the following day. The event will feature performances and appearances by Lainey Wilson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, and Cody Johnson.

Fans across the country have been encouraged to engage with the festivities by voting for their favorite red carpet looks. The online Red Carpet Vote allows audiences to participate in the celebration of style and talent that defines the country music community. These interactive elements add an extra layer of engagement for viewers tuning in from home. The atmosphere in Nashville was electric as country music's biggest stars stepped out for a night of celebration in jaw-dropping looks.

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Red Carpet Fashion and Industry Impact

The event at the Bridgestone Arena showcased not only musical talent but also the fashion-forward side of the genre. It remains one of the most watched and discussed events in the country music calendar every year. The 2026 CMA Awards continue to solidify its position as Country Music's Biggest Night. With a mix of legacy acts, rising stars, and heartfelt tributes, the ceremony offers something for every fan of the genre.

The combination of high-profile nominations and emotional moments makes this year's broadcast highly anticipated. Industry experts and fans alike are eager to see who will take home the gold this year. With Ella Langley leading the pack and major surprises like Taylor Swift's appearance, the race is wide open. The awards ceremony will be a key moment in the country music industry for the remainder of 2026.