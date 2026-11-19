Ella Langley and Shaboozey dominated the 2026 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena, with Langley winning Female Vocalist and Shaboozey securing his third consecutive Entertainer of the Year award amidst a night of emotional speeches and fashion.

Shaboozey captured the Entertainer of the Year award for the third consecutive year at the 2026 Country Music Awards ceremony held on Wednesday night at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The win solidifies his position as the genre's most dominant force, adding to a trophy case that now includes back-to-back victories in this prestigious category.

The event, broadcast live on ABC and Disney+, celebrated a night of high-glamour fashion and emotional triumphs among country music's biggest stars. Red carpet attendees showcased Southern style with high-glamour gowns paired with rugged boots, statement-making suits, and dazzling rhinestones that reflected the unique aesthetic of the industry.

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Ella Langley successfully defended her status as a leading voice in modern country music by winning Female Vocalist of the Year. The twenty-seven-year-old sensation, known for her hit single Choosin' Texas, expressed profound gratitude during her acceptance speech, emphasizing her deep respect for all the women in the category and the pioneers who came before her.

Langley nearly achieved a clean sweep of the nine nominations she received, ultimately taking home honors for Single of the Year and Song of the Year for Choosin' Texas. She described the genre as something she has lived and breathed her entire life, highlighting the personal connection that drives her artistic success.

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In a humorous and candid moment, Shaboozey joked about having watched the awards since childhood with a primary focus on Song of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. He admitted that he had run out of things to say given his recent success, quipping that he is sick of himself after dominating the conversation around these specific accolades.

Lainey Wilson continued her streak of critical acclaim by taking home Album of the Year for her record Whirlwind. Wilson, who previously hosted the awards in 2025, shared personal insights about how she channeled her emotions into her music during a period of constant change, recalling her childhood self who used her guitar to navigate life's complexities.

Wilson credited her dedicated fanbase for singing every word of her albums at live shows, noting that they showed up every single night. Her speech highlighted the connection between her artistic evolution and her supporters, reflecting on how she poured her heart and soul into her instrument to communicate during times of transition.

Shaboozey's nine nominations covered a wide array of categories, including Album of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. This demonstrated the versatility of his work, which earned nods across multiple disciplines and underscored his broad appeal within the industry.

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The ceremony served not only as a celebration of artistic achievement but also as a moment for artists to acknowledge the support systems that underpin their careers. From shout-outs to labels and bands to tributes to country radio, the winners emphasized the collaborative nature of their success and the community that sustains them.

The event concluded with a sense of unity and excitement for the future of country music, as the industry looked toward new talent and continued innovation. The red carpet fashion and on-stage presentations highlighted the genre's evolving identity, blending traditional roots with contemporary flair.