See the full list of winners and nominees from the 2026 CMA Awards.

"Choosin' Texas" singer Ella Langley won female vocalist, single, song, album and entertainer of the year at the 2026 CMA Awards. The Alabama-born-and-raised singer, who led this year's nominations with nine nods, also won single of the year, song of the year and music video of the year with her hit, "Choosin' Texas.

" “At this point, I'm sick of me," she started her acceptance speech with a joke, after having spent so much of the show on stage. “I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life. ” Wilson emerged with a bedazzled broom because, “I told you, you was going to sweep, girl! ” she said as she embraced Langley.

Also read Ella Langley and Tim McGraw Make History at 2026 CMA Awards

Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson speak onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. Heading into the award show, Miranda Lambert had seven nominations, while Kacey Musgraves and Ben West had five each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. all earned four nominations each, with Dave Clauss, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson each earning three.

Lambert continued her streak as the most-winning female in CMA Awards history, while Stapleton extended his male vocalist of the year win count. Other winners included Stephen Wilson Jr., who was named new artist of the year, and Brooks & Dunn, who won vocal duo of the year and received the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest award in country music.

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The star-studded ceremony featured performances from artists including Langley, Miranda Lambert, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs and Wilson. This year recognized 13 first-time nominees, including Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, Thelma & James and Ben West.

Wilson returned to host "The 60th Annual CMA Awards," live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, marking her third consecutive year in the role and second consecutive year as solo host. The 2026 CMA Awards aired live Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST on ABC and Disney+ , with the program available to stream the next day on Hulu.

"Ain't In It For My Health" - Zach Top Producer: Carson Chamberlain Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey "Dandelion" - Ella Langley Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss - WINNER "Middle of Nowhere" - Kacey Musgraves Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder2026 CMA Awards: How to watch, who is performing and more"Beautiful Things" Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan MoroneyAward goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineer"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss - WINNER "I Knew It, I Knew You" - Taylor Swift Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk"Choosin' Texas" - Ella Langley Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney - WINNER"Gary" - Stephen Wilson Jr. Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr."A Song To Sing" - Miranda Lambert Producer: Dave Cobb "Horses and Divorces" - Kacey Musgraves Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian "I Can't Love You Anymore" - Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West"McArthur" - HARDY, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw Producer: Jay Joyce - WINNERCMA Awards 2026: Dolly Parton honored with moving tributeTaylor Swift performs at CMAs for 1st time in 13 years