Ella Langley made history at the 2026 CMA Awards, becoming the first woman to sweep the top five honors and winning entertainer of the year. Lainey Wilson hosted for the third consecutive year as Taylor Swift returned to the country stage.

Ella Langley capped off a historic night at the 2026 CMA Awards by winning entertainer of the year. With wins for entertainer, female vocalist, album (Dandelion), single, song, and music video of the year (Choosin Texas), she became the first woman in CMA history, and only the second artist ever, alongside Alan Jackson in 2002, to sweep the ceremony's top five honors in a single night.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards took place Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Lainey Wilson returned as host for the third consecutive year and second consecutive year as solo host. The show aired live on ABC and Disney+ at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson Hosts, Ella Langley Leads Nominations, Taylor Swift Returns

Ella Langley led all nominees with nine nominations, followed by Miranda Lambert with seven and Kacey Musgraves and Ben West with five each. Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. earned four nominations each, while Dave Clauss, Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson each earned three.

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Nominees and Record-Breaking Achievements

This year recognized 13 first-time nominees, including Smith Ahnquist, Avery Anna, Jack Antonoff, Tim Cofield, Carter Faith, Austin Goodloe, Muscadine Bloodline, Emily Ann Roberts, Caylee Robillard, Laura Sisk, Joybeth Taylor, Thelma & James and Ben West. Miranda Lambert's new nominations earned her the most Female Vocalist of the Year nominations of all time with 19. She is also currently the most-winning female in CMA Awards history with 14 wins.

Chris Stapleton could extend his Male Vocalist of the Year win count to nine. He currently holds the record in this category with eight wins. Lainey Wilson could become the first female to win three Entertainer of the Year Awards. She also had the chance to follow in Lambert's footsteps to become the second female to win Female Vocalist of the Year five years in a row.

Jack Antonoff earned his first nomination for Single of the Year as a producer of Taylor Swift's I Knew It, I Knew You from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5. Swift has been nominated 28 times, including her nomination for the single. She has won 10. Her last win was in 2017 for Song of the Year with Better Man.

Ceremony Highlights and Performances

Swift made a stunning return to the stage at the ceremony. Brooks & Dunn accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards. They also won duo of the year. Miranda Lambert posed with her CMA Awards following her wins.

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Michael Ray returned to the CMA Awards after taking a break to record new music.

Winners and Complete Nomination List

The complete list of winners and nominees includes: Single of the Year: Choosin Texas - Ella Langley (Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss) Be Her - Ella Langley (Producers: Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss) I Knew It, I Knew You - Taylor Swift (Producers: Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift; Mix Engineer: Laura Sisk) Somewhere Over Laredo - Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce) The Fall - Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke) Album of the Year: Aint In It For My Health - Zach Top (Producer: Carson Chamberlain; Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey) Dandelion - Ella Langley (Producers: Devin Dawson, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West; Mix Engineer: Dave Clauss) Middle of Nowhere - Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Luke Laird, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder) Parker McCollum - Parker McCollum (Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse; Mix Engineer: Eric Masse) Song of the Year: Choosin Texas - Songwriters: Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor Be Her - Songwriters: Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt Beautiful Things - Songwriters: Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney Gary - Songwriter: Stephen Wilson Jr. Musical Event of the Year: A Song To Sing - Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton) (Producer: Dave Cobb) Horses and Divorces - Kacey Musgraves (feat.

Miranda Lambert) (Producers: Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian) I Cant Love You Anymore - Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen (Producers: Austin Goodloe, Ella Langley, Ben West) If I Dont Leave Im Gonna Stay - Carly Pearce & Riley Green (Producers: Carly Pearce, Ben West) Music Video of the Year: Choosin Texas - Ella Langley (Directors: Ella Langley, Caylee Robillard, Wales Toney) Dry Spell - Kacey Musgraves (Directors: Hannah Lux Davis, Kacey Musgraves) Gary - Stephen Wilson Jr. (Directors: Tim Cofield, Stephen Wilson Jr.) The Fall - Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney) Fresh off winning Entertainer, Album, and Female Vocalist of the Year, the Choosin Texas hitmaker reflected on her career-defining night backstage at Bridgestone Arena. Ella Langley's hands are full after her historic CMA Awards sweep.