2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley Leads Nominations, Taylor Swift Returns

Ella Langley leads 2026 CMA Awards nominations with nine nods as Taylor Swift returns to perform. Lainey Wilson hosts the Nov. 18 broadcast at Bridgestone Arena.

Ella Langley dominates the nominations for the 60th annual CMA Awards with nine nominations, headlining a field of powerhouse female country artists for the upcoming ceremony. Taylor Swift marks a significant return to the stage after more than a decade, while host Lainey Wilson prepares to lead the event from Nashville. The 2026 CMA Awards will broadcast live on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, offering viewers a night defined by record-breaking achievements and legendary performances.

Ella Langley Leads Nine Nominations

Ella Langley stands as the most nominated artist of the year, driven by her chart-topping hit Choosin Texas which has broken multiple records on the music charts. Her nine nominations include first-time entries in the prestigious Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year categories, signaling a major shift in industry recognition. Two of her tracks, Choosin Texas and Be Her, are both nominees for Song of the Year and Single of the Year, showcasing her dual impact as a writer and performer. Langley previously swept the Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year awards for You Look Like You Love Me with Riley Green last year, establishing a strong trajectory for continued success.

Also read 2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Taylor Swift Returns

Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves Nominated

Miranda Lambert co-wrote Be Her and Choosin Texas for Ella Langley, earning herself seven nominations that include Female Vocalist of the Year. Lambert's collaborative efforts also resulted in Musical Event of the Year nominations for Horses and Divorces with Kacey Musgraves and A Song to Sing with Chris Stapleton. Kacey Musgraves ends a dry spell since her last CMA wins in 2019, securing five nominations including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. Musgraves also holds a Song of the Year nomination for her track Dry Spell, demonstrating her continued relevance in songwriting circles. Lainey Wilson, the reigning Entertainer of the Year, brings three nominations to the broadcast and could become the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year three times.

Taylor Swift Returns After Decade

Taylor Swift returns to her country roots with the track I Knew It I Knew You from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, earning a nomination for Single of the Year. This category represents a historic opportunity for Swift, who was named CMA Entertainer of the Year twice but never won the single award during her country era. Swift will perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, marking her first appearance at the ceremony in over ten years. Her last performance occurred in 2013, where she sang an acoustic version of Red alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. The singer, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, brings immense attention to the 60th annual ceremony.

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Performers and Special Tributes

The official performer lineup includes Taylor Swift, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill, and Zach Top. Special collaborations have been announced between Mumford Sons with Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with Chris Stapleton, highlighting cross-generational partnerships. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm will perform a special tribute to celebrate Brooks and Dunn, the recipients of this year's CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, the broadcast will feature a special tribute to Dolly Parton to honor the country music icon, with her niece serving as a tour guide in a related backstage special.

Watch the CMA Awards Live

The 60th CMA Awards will air live on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, with a replay available the next day on Hulu. Live red carpet coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, streaming across digital platforms for fans unable to watch the main broadcast. The ceremony takes place at the historic Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the traditional home of Country Music's Biggest Night. Luke Bryan and Lady A will appear in a preview special to discuss new music and health updates, adding depth to the pre-show coverage.