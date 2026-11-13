2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Taylor Swift Returns

Ella Langley leads with nine 2026 CMA Awards nominations, while Taylor Swift returns to perform and host Lainey Wilson prepares for the ceremony.

The 60th annual CMA Awards will take place on Wednesday, November 18, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Country music industry leaders confirmed that Lainey Wilson is returning to host the prestigious event, often referred to as Country Music's Biggest Night.

Leading the list of nominees is Ella Langley, who has secured nine nominations for this year's ceremony. Her success includes nods for Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, highlighting her dominance in the current country music landscape. Multiple high-profile artists are expected to make significant news during the broadcast.

Also read Taylor Swift to Perform at the 2026 CMA Awards

Ella Langley Leads With Nine Nominations

Ella Langley is the most nominated artist for the 2026 CMA Awards due to her chart-topping single "Choosin' Texas." Her nine nominations also include a category for her song "Be Her," which shares the Song of the Year and Single of the Year spots with "Choosin' Texas." This marks a significant achievement for the singer-songwriter in her recent career trajectory.

Langley previously experienced major success at the awards when she won Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for "You Look Like You Love Me" alongside Riley Green. She co-wrote her current hit "Be Her" and "Choosin' Texas" with Miranda Lambert. This collaboration helped Miranda Lambert secure seven nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year.

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Taylor Swift Returns to Country Roots

Taylor Swift is making a notable return to the country genre with the release of "I Knew It, I Knew You" from the "Toy Story 5" soundtrack. She is now nominated for Single of the Year, a category she never won during her initial country era despite being named CMA Entertainer of the Year twice.

The superstar is also scheduled to perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, marking her first performance at the annual ceremony in over a decade. Swift last appeared on the CMA stage in 2013, performing an acoustic version of "Red" alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. Her return follows her marriage to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July.

Kacey Musgraves and Lainey Wilson Honored

Kacey Musgraves returns to the nominations list with five awards, including a nod for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year. Her musical collaborations with Miranda Lambert for "Horses and Divorces" have also earned a Musical Event of the Year nomination. This resurgence follows a dry spell for Musgraves, whose last major CMA wins occurred in 2019.

Lainey Wilson is also competing for her third Entertainer of the Year award. If she wins, she will become the first woman ever to receive this honor three times. Wilson commented on the dominance of female artists in country music, noting that the trend of women leading the genre is not slowing down anytime soon.

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Performers and Dolly Parton Tribute

The performance lineup includes Taylor Swift, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill, and Zach Top. Special collaborations have been announced featuring Mumford & Sons with Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with Chris Stapleton.

The ceremony will also feature a special tribute to honor the legacy of Dolly Parton. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm will perform a tribute to Brooks & Dunn, who are receiving the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Additionally, a new Dolly Parton museum in Nashville will be highlighted during the event.

The 60th CMA Awards will broadcast live on Wednesday, November 18, at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+. Viewers can also catch the show the following day on Hulu. Live coverage of the red carpet will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, streaming exclusively on the designated platforms.