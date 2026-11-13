2026 CMA Awards: Ella Langley Leads Nominations as Taylor Swift Returns

Ella Langley tops the 2026 CMA Awards with nine nominations while Taylor Swift makes her first performance appearance in over a decade at the November 18 broadcast on ABC.

The 2026 CMA Awards are set to dominate the country music landscape this November as presenter Lainey Wilson returns to the microphone for another year. This year, the nominations highlight a powerful female presence in the industry, with Ella Langley leading the pack with nine total nominations. Additionally, pop superstar Taylor Swift is returning to her country roots for a special performance at the historic event.

Ella Langley Dominates Award Categories

Ella Langley has secured the most nominations for the 2026 ceremony, driven by the massive commercial success of her hit single Choosin Texas. This track has broken numerous charts records and earned Langley recognition in both the Song of the Year and Single of the Year categories. She is also nominated for Album of the Year and Entertainer of the Year, marking a significant milestone in her career. Her previous CMA success included a sweep of Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for You Look Like You Love Me with Riley Green.

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Lainey Wilson Hosts and Competes

Lainey Wilson is returning as the host of Country Music Biggest Night while also competing for awards in her own right. The reigning Entertainer of the Year holds three nominations for the 2026 CMA Awards. If she wins the top honor, she would become the first woman in history to win Entertainer of the Year three times. Wilson previously noted that female artists are leading the charge in the genre, a sentiment that reflects the current nomination trends.

Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves Return

Taylor Swift is nominated for Single of the Year for her track I Knew It I Knew You from the Toy Story 5 soundtrack. This marks her first nomination in this specific category during her country era, despite having won CMA Entertainer of the Year twice before. Swift will also perform at the 2026 CMA Awards, making her first appearance at the ceremony in over a decade. Her last performance was in 2013 alongside Alison Krauss and Vince Gill. Kacey Musgraves is also back in the spotlight with five nominations, including Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year.

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Performance Lineup and Special Tributes

The official performer list for the 2026 CMA Awards features a diverse array of country music stars. Confirmed acts include Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Miranda Lambert, The Red Clay Strays, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Vince Gill, and Zach Top. Special collaborative performances have been announced featuring Mumford Sons with Chris Stapleton and Stephen Wilson Jr. with Chris Stapleton. Brothers Osborne, HARDY, Luke Bryan, Marcus King, and Halestorm will perform a tribute to Brooks and Dunn, who are receiving the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Viewing Details and Dolly Parton Honors

The 60th annual CMA Awards will broadcast live on Wednesday, November 18 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+. Additional streaming options include Hulu for viewers the next day. The event will also honor the legacy of country icon Dolly Parton with a special tribute segment. A preview special included a tour of the new Dolly Parton museum in Nashville, guided by Dolly Parton niece, and backstage interviews with Luke Bryan and Lady A member Charles Kelley regarding his recent health journey.