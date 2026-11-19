Highlights from the 2026 CMA Awards in Nashville reveal celebrity couples and fashion trends at Bridgestone Arena's 60th annual ceremony.

Country music star Lainey Wilson, the host of the 60th annual CMA Awards, graced the red carpet alongside her husband, Devlin Duck Hodges, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Monday evening. This marked the first time the couple has attended the ceremony together as a married team, following their recent nuptials. The event, held just off the iconic Broadway street in Music City, served as a major social occasion for the genre's biggest stars.

Media coverage immediately focused on the fashion choices of the high-profile pairs who attended the ceremony. Wilson and Hodges made a distinct impression, showcasing their unity as they arrived at the venue. Their appearance highlighted the personal and professional bonds of the attendees, drawing significant attention from photographers and fans eager to see the newlyweds on country music's biggest night.

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Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard also made a notable appearance on the red carpet, wearing a light brown suit that complemented the formal yet relaxed aesthetic of the country music industry. He was seen cozied up to his wife, Hayley Hubbard, as they navigated the crowded venue. The couple's coordinated style added to the evening's trend of couples showcasing unified looks.

Jessi Draper, another notable figure at the event, decided to color coordinate her outfit for the occasion. This choice joined a broader trend among the attendees, reflecting the public's interest in the personal lives of country music icons. The focus on couples and their coordinated looks became a trending topic, extending the cultural impact of the CMA Awards beyond just the music.

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The 60th annual ceremony represents decades of history and evolution within the genre, celebrating artists who have shaped its sound and style. The choice of Bridgestone Arena as the host location continues a tradition of bringing the awards to the heart of Nashville. The arena's proximity to Broadway adds to the cultural significance of the event, allowing fans to feel connected to the epicenter of country music.

The red carpet before the ceremony generated significant social media buzz, with hashtags and posts dedicated to the fashion and appearances of the stars. Attendees and viewers alike anticipated the winners and performances that define the current era of country music. The event served as a major celebration of the genre's greatest achievements, bringing together stars and fans in a unified display of love and talent.