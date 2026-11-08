2026 Christmas Party Style: Ditch the Black LBD for These Trending Outfits

Discover the definitive Christmas party fashion guide for December 2026. Learn why the little black dress is outdated and how to glam up your everyday wardrobe with velvet, sequins, and tailored suits.

Forget the classic little black dress and the ubiquitous gold lamé top. The fashion landscape for holiday celebrations has shifted dramatically, rendering traditional party staples like head-to-toe black ensembles and basic sequin tops look dated in December 2026. The era of sticking to a rigid Christmas party playbook is over, replaced by a new directive that prioritizes individual comfort amplified with festive glamour. Instead of buying a completely new wardrobe for the season, the most effective strategy is to start with your existing go-to pieces and elevate them with specific textures and accessories.

2026 Holiday Fashion Trends and Core Principles

The fundamental rule for dressing up this festive season is to stay in your personal comfort zone while adding a layer of shine and sophistication. If your preferred after-dark look involves a sharp trouser suit, do not feel compelled to swap it for a spangly dress simply because it is November. Similarly, those who favor a crisp white shirt and statement skirt, reminiscent of Sharon Stone's iconic style, should not force themselves into a jewel-coloured velvet suit. The modern approach encourages you to spark up your natural style, pushing boundaries slightly by adding metallic belts, exotic jewelry, or faux fur accents to familiar silhouettes.

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Elevating the Tailored Tuxedo and Suit Style

The traditional black tuxedo has been replaced by the tuxedo plus, which requires special fabric, colour, print, or embellishment to remain relevant. Brands like Mango offer soft velvet trouser suits in deep maroon or dark navy, featuring a deep V-neck jacket and flared trousers that avoid the unflattering look of solid black. These suits should be worn with a glimpse of an ivory lace-trimmed top underneath, paired with statement jewel earrings from Boden. For a budget-friendly option that mirrors Emma Willis's Strictly Come Dancing style, the Mango double-breasted pinstripe blazer can be worn to the office with a skinny polo neck and transformed for cocktails with a silky blouse or a Zara printed faux fur triangular scarf.

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Glamorous Options for Everyday Trousers and Jeans

For those who usually wear everyday trousers or jeans, old school minimalism is no longer sufficient for party season. The current leading top option is a lace camisole covered in sequins and lace-trimmed, available at M&S, which is cut high enough to avoid showing cleavage and leaves arms bare. If you need more coverage, a velvet or fur jacket can be added over this look. Alternatively, an M&S ivory satin waisted shirt offers a versatile solution with a cinched waist that is flattering when worn untucked. The best party trousers this year are fluid and wide-legged, avoiding plain black in favour of patterns or textures.

Anthropologie provides subtly patterned black and gold velvet trousers, while Boden offers silky copper and black print trousers with feather-trimmed hems. For a more fashion-forward approach, silky balloon pants in midnight satin from Wyse or brown satin and black sequins from M&S provide a sophisticated look when paired with mid-height sandals. These sleek and different styles allow you to get away with wearing a plain top and bold earrings. Another option is a matching sequin bubble hem top with a neck tie from M&S, creating a complete co-ord set that requires minimal effort but delivers maximum festive impact. The secret to making any of these looks work is wearing them with heels and ensuring your accessories, such as egg-sized earrings, add the necessary sparkle to complete the ensemble.