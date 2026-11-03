2026 CFDA Awards: Keke Palmer Hosts Fashion Gala at Museum of Natural History

Keke Palmer hosts the 2026 CFDA Awards at the Museum of Natural History in New York City. The ceremony honors Tory Burch, Peter Marino, and Anthony Vaccarello for their contributions to the fashion industry.

The 2026 CFDA Awards took place on Monday, November 2, at the Museum of Natural History in New York City, bringing together the industry's most influential figures. Hosted by actor and comedian Keke Palmer, the 45th-annual ceremony celebrated the designers, brands, and talent shaping the American and global fashion landscape. Often referred to as the Oscars of fashion, the event recognized significant contributions across multiple disciplines.

Fashion Icon and Designer Honors

Architect Peter Marino receives the Fashion Icon award this year, recognizing his decades of designing flagship stores for luxury brands including Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton. Anthony Vaccarello is named International Designer of the Year, honoring his ten-year tenure at Saint Laurent. His final collection, a gold-dipped spring 2027 show in Paris, marks the end of an influential era for the French house.

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Tory Burch Wins Positive Change Award

Tory Burch is the recipient of the Positive Change Award for her philanthropic efforts through the Tory Burch Foundation. She is also nominated for American Womenswear Designer of the Year, highlighting her dual impact on commerce and social responsibility. Her recognition underscores the industry's growing emphasis on ethical leadership alongside creative excellence.

A-List Presenters and Red Carpet Stars

Lupita Nyong'o will announce the American Womenswear Designer of the Year, while Matt Damon presents the American Menswear Designer of the Year. Naomi Osaka is set to give out the American Accessory Designer of the Year award, adding star power to the stage presentations. The red carpet before the ceremony featured nominees and honorees alongside their friends and muses.

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VIP Appearances and Designer Collaborations

Anthony Vaccarello is expected to appear with house ambassadors Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Rosé, continuing the tradition of celebrity support for top designers. VIP attendees wore custom looks from brands such as Khaite, Diotima, The Row, Luar, Colleen Allen, and Michael Kors. These collaborations highlighted the deep integration between high fashion and celebrity culture.

Industry Impact and Future Directions

The 2026 CFDA Awards reflect the evolving nature of fashion, where architectural design, philanthropy, and international influence are equally valued. The event serves as a key moment for the industry to acknowledge leaders who drive both creative and social progress. As the fashion calendar moves forward, the honors given to Peter Marino, Tory Burch, and Anthony Vaccarello set a benchmark for future recognition.