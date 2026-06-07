2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Leaderboard - June 07, 2026

View 2026 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

World Wide Technology Raceway, located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri, in the Metro East city of Madison, Illinois, is an intriguing 1.25-mile oval favored by many of the drivers who race there due to the unique shape and varying degrees of banking in each corner.

Turns 1 and 2 have characteristics similar to New Hampshire Motor Speedway while Turns 3 and 4 are similar to Phoenix Raceway and the track's egg shape is reminiscent of the oval at Twin Ring Motegi. Palou punished the rest of the field Saturday at World Wide Technology Raceway, earning the NTT P1 Award for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline by more than 1 mph as the last of 25 drivers on track, IndyCar.com reports.

O'Ward was fastest in opening practice for the Bommarito Automotive Group NTT IndyCar Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday. He turned a fast lap of 172.696 mph. FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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