2026 Belmont Stakes: Live updates, start time, weather, betting odds, results and more

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes features a competitive field of horses. Follow along for live updates and the latest horse racing betting odds.

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes features a competitive field of horses. Follow along for live updates and the latest horse racing betting odds.

Kentucky Derby star Cherie DeVaux hopes Golden Tempo surprises, then welcomes a breakVitruvian Man trains on the main track before the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Friday in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Vitruvian Man is bred to be a really good horse who can flourish at 1 1/4 miles. Vino Rosso won the Breeders’ Cup Classic. So did his sire, Curlin, who also won the Preakness, as did Vitruvian Man’s other grandsire, Bernardini.

Curlin has sired a winner of all three triple crown races, most recently Golden Tempo. Oh, and O’Neill has won the Derby twice, the Preakness once and was second in the 2021 Belmont with Hot Rod Charlie. But there are several royally bred horses in the Belmont. The problem is Vitruvian Man hasn’t run to his breeding, winning only a restricted maiden race at Keeneland last year among six career starts.

In his only start this year, he was a distant third in the Santa Anita Derby. He’s been working well, but for him to even hit the board in this field would be a big surprise. SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Unlike the first two legs of this year’s triple crown, there is no doubt which horse will be favored in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

Renegade, who wound up as second choice at the Kentucky Derby behind Further Ado after opening the morning-line favorite, has been the pick of Belmont bettors since wagering opened earlier this week. The Derby runner-up was as low as 3-5 on Friday, but as of 2 p.m. EDT Saturday — about five hours before post time — he was sitting at 9-5, almost identical to his morning-line price of 2-1.

What’s undecided at this point is who will be the second choice — or the third, fourth or fifth choices. The other four horses who ran in the Derby and then skipped the Preakness are all at 5-1: winner Golden Tempo plus Chief Wallabee , Commandment and Emerging Market .

They’re followed in the wagering by a pair of 12-1 horses, Powershift, a maiden winner on the Derby undercard, and Growth Equity, who won last month’s Peter Pan at Aqueduct. The two longest shots in the field are Ottinho at 19-1 and Vitruvian Man at a surprisingly short 20-1. Ottinho is one of three Belmont horses trained by Chad Brown, who also has Emerging Market and Growth Equity.

Brown won three races here Friday, including a pair of stakes, and captured two of the first five races Saturday, at 18-1 and 9-1. There’s one more race before the first of six graded stakes races, the Just a Game, at 11:47 a.m. PDT. After a light morning shower, the sun has been peeking in and out of the clouds here, with the temperature at 80 degrees. There is still a chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe, before the Belmont.

Trainer Cherie DeVaux handles Golden Tempo as he is bathed prior to a Belmont Stakes workout at the Saratoga Race Course on Thursday. , for Saturday’s third leg of the Triple Crown. Questions about post position, track bias, even the increasing threat of potentially severe thunderstorms before the evening post time are brushed aside because, as she said, those are all out of a trainer’s control.

Golden Tempo, left, finishes ahead of Renegade to win the Kentucky Derby on May 2. The horses will be dueling again at the Belmont Stakes. In one sense that might not be the worst thing, since this Belmont will be the third straight contested over 1¼ miles at Saratoga instead of the traditional 1½ miles at Belmont Park. The latter track is being rebuilt and will reopen in September.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — It’s June and it’s the Northeast, so of course there are thunderstorms in the Saturday forecast here. There was a shower about the time the first of the day’s 14 races began just after 11 a.m. EDT at Saratoga Race Course, where the Belmont Stakes will be run for the third and final year while a massive renovation at Belmont Park is completed this summer.

But there wasn’t enough rain to affect either the dirt or turf course. More, however, is expected before the 7:04 p.m. EDT post time for the Belmont. The National Weather Service forecast as of early this afternoon calls for “a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe.

” What it means if the Belmont is run on an off track is uncertain, since just two of the nine horses have run on anything but a fast surface. Vitruvian Man was second in an allowance race over a sloppy track in November at Churchill Downs, while Growth Equity’s victory last month in the Peter Pan came over an Aqueduct surface labeled “good.

” Renegade, the race favorite, and Commandment were sired by Into Mischief, whose progeny generally have fared well on wet tracks, one example being Sovereignty winning last year’s Belmont on a “good” track. And Golden Tempo, the Kentucky Derby winner last month, is by Curlin, who enjoyed the mud himself — he won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2007 in heavy rain. It’s not likely that the rain today will get to the point where the turf course becomes unsafe.

On the day of the Belmont last year, there was so much rain early that five races originally scheduled for the turf were moved to the dirt. Later, two other turf races were postponed a day.

One thing about the Triple Crown: Fans do not get cheated, at least when it comes to the number of races on the big day.and Laurel Park did two weeks later for the Preakness, Saratoga Race Course has scheduled 14 races Saturday, highlighted by the. It’s the third and final year the Belmont will be run at the upstate New York track while Belmont Park is being rebuilt.





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