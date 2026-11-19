Celebrities including Mel C, G Flip, and Abbie Chatfield dazzled on the 2026 ARIA Awards red carpet in Sydney. Discover fashion highlights and celebrity news.

The 2026 ARIA Awards transformed Sydney into a glittering hub of celebrity glamour as Australian and international music stars converged on the Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday. Attendees stepped out in bold, eccentric outfits, turning the red carpet into a stage for high fashion and personal style statements.

Mel C and Husband Chris Dingwall Make Bold Entrance

Spice Girls icon Mel C, 52, arrived hand-in-hand with her Australian husband, Chris Dingwall, capturing immediate attention with a daring fashion choice. She wore a revealing PVC two-piece ensemble that showcased her muscular biceps and impressive abdominal definition. The singer, whose real name is Melanie Chisholm, kept her brunette hair down and opted for a natural makeup look, allowing her numerous tattoos to stand out as she twirled for photographers.

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G Flip Arrives Solo Following Recent Split

G Flip made a solo appearance at the 2026 ARIA Awards, marking a significant shift from last year's event where they attended with their now ex-spouse, Chrishell Stause. The singer chose a glamorous aesthetic that contrasted with their usual edgy style, wearing a mesh top over a black bandeau bra, loose-fitting trousers, and a white jacket. This appearance follows their October separation, a development that has sparked media speculation about their personal life.

Rumors Surround G Flip and Chrishell Stause Relationship

Reports indicate that Chrishell Stause, 45, expressed concern that G Flip had already moved on romantically following their split. Sources claimed Stause feared her ex-partner was in love with someone else and was actively inquiring about a potential new romance. The couple had previously held a non-legally binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May 2023, before their recent separation.

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Abbie Chatfield and Adam Hyde Stun in Floral Velvet

The Veronicas and Angela Bishop Command Attention

2026 ARIA Awards attendees also included podcaster Abbie Chatfield, 31, who attended with her boyfriend, Adam Hyde. Chatfield wore a revealing gown by Nicol & Ford featuring a red floral velvet bra and pink draped material. The 31-year-old styled her brunette hair in a half-up, half-down look and completed her outfit with towering pink stilettos that emphasized her toned physique on the red carpet.

Pop icon sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso of The Veronicas walked the carpet arm-in-arm, with Lisa wearing a mini white dress and black stockings while Jessica chose an all-red ensemble. Both sisters hid their eyes behind matching designer sunglasses. Veteran TV presenter Angela Bishop, 59, showcased her recent weight loss in an oversized leather jacket with a cinched waist and a sequined maxi skirt. Bishop, known for her lifestyle changes, previously revealed she lost weight by eliminating sugar-free energy drinks.