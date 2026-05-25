2026 American Music Awards: Taylor Swift Leads Nominees; Justin Bieber in Position to Move Up All-Time AMA Leaderboard

Swift's eight nods make her likely to surpass Michael Jackson's 24 wins for most AMA wins, while Bieber's four nominations may help him climb the all-time leaderboard. Notable first-time nominations include Alex Warren, Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr. Queen Latifah is returning to host the show.

The 2026 American Music Awards have arrived, airing Memorial Day (May 25) from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Taylor Swift leads the nominations with eight nods, followed by Morgan Wallen, Olivia Dean, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr with seven nods.

Alex Warren and Lady Gaga each received six nods. Michael Jackson is currently in second place with 24 wins, followed by Alabama with 23 and Whitney Houston with 21. Justin Bieber, who has four nominations this year, is also in position to move up the all-time AMA leaderboard. He has won 18 awards.

If he wins just one award this year, he’ll tie Kenny Rogers for the second-most wins among male artists. Of note, Dean and sombr are competing in three categories — new artist of the year, song of the year, and breakthrough album of the year. Other first-time AMA nominees include Warren, BigXthaPlug, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, PinkPantheress, RAYE, Role Model, Sienna Spiro, and Tate McRae. Queen Latifah is returning to host the 52nd AMAs, having co-hosted the show in 1995





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American Music Awards Taylor Swift Nominate Win Michael Jackson Alabama Whitney Houston Competitor First-Time Nominees Queen Latifah

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