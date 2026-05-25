2026 AMAs: Queen Latifah as Host, Performers and Red Carpet Stars

The American Music Awards (AMAs) 2026 will feature Queen Latifah as the host, with performers like Billy Idol, Karol G, Hootie & the Blowfish, Katseye, Keith Urban, Maluma, The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes, Riley Green, Sombr, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, and Twenty One Pilots. The red carpet will be graced by stars like Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, Ejae, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Josh Groban, Leon Thomas, Lisa Rinna, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Russell Dickerson, and more.

Queen Latifah is set as host of the 2026 AMAs, which take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Performers confirmed for the 2026 AMAs include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Billy Idol , International Artist Award of Excellence recipient & performer Karol G , Hootie & the Blowfish, Katseye , Keith Urban , Maluma , The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes , Riley Green , Sombr , Teddy Swims , Teyana Taylor , and Twenty One Pilots .

The AMAs will welcome to the stage names like Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, Ejae, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Josh Groban, Leon Thomas, Lisa Rinna, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Russell Dickerson, and more. Scroll through the photo gallery below to see those stars attending the 2026 AMAs red carpet





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American Music Awards 2026 Amas Queen Latifah Performers Red Carpet Stars Billy Idol International Artist Award Of Excellence Karol G Hootie & The Blowfish Katseye Keith Urban Maluma The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes Riley Green Sombr Teddy Swims Teyana Taylor Twenty One Pilots

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