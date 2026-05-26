2026 AMAs Performances: Ranking the Best to Worst

The American Music Awards (AMAs) took place on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas. The show featured performances by artists like BTS, Karol G, Keith Urban, Twenty One Pilots, New Kids on the Block, Billy Idol, Hootie & the Blowfish, Maluma, and more. The article ranks the performances from least favorite to absolute best.

The 2026 AMAs took over the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday (May 25). Hosted by Queen Latifah, the American Music Awards weren’t just about American music—some of the biggest roars of applause were reserved for BTS , especially when the South Korean boy band finally stormed the stage midshow after a pretaped performance which had kicked off the evening.

Colombian powerhouse Karol G made major waves on the AMAs stage, too—reflecting the fact that at the AMAs, the largest fan-voted awards show, it’s all about what the fans want, regardless of borders.organizations this year—took care to salute American servicemen and servicewomen for their sacrifices at several points during the show, with host Queen Latifah and Darius Rucker sharing heartfelt appreciations for active-duty service members and veterans. By the time the show wrapped, BTS took home the top honor of the night, artist of the year, as well as two other AMAs; Sombr also walked away with three AMAs.

You can check out the full winners list for the. But who had the night’s best performance? Below, see our take on all the 2026 AMAs performances, ranked from least favorite to absolute best





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

American Music Awards BTS Karol G Keith Urban Twenty One Pilots New Kids On The Block Billy Idol Hootie & The Blowfish Maluma 2026 Amas Performances Ranking Best To Worst

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How To Watch 2026 AMAs Livestream Online & On TVThe American Music Awards 2026 are set to celebrate the best in music with a live event from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Read more »

How to watch the 2026 AMAs live for free: Time, streaming, nomineesThe award ceremony will air on Memorial Day for the second year in a row.

Read more »

2026 American Music Awards: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's AMAs!Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+, here's our preview/viewing guide for the 52nd American Music Awards (AMAs).

Read more »

2026 AMAs: Queen Latifah as Host, Performers and Red Carpet StarsThe American Music Awards (AMAs) 2026 will feature Queen Latifah as the host, with performers like Billy Idol, Karol G, Hootie & the Blowfish, Katseye, Keith Urban, Maluma, The Pussycat Dolls + Busta Rhymes, Riley Green, Sombr, Teddy Swims, Teyana Taylor, and Twenty One Pilots. The red carpet will be graced by stars like Alysa Liu, Anthony Ramos, Ejae, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias, GloRilla, Hannah Berner, Hilary Duff, Jason Derulo, John Legend, Josh Groban, Leon Thomas, Lisa Rinna, Mariah the Scientist, Matt Rife, Megan Stalter, Paul W. Downs, Melanie Martinez, Nikki Glaser, Paula Abdul, Russell Dickerson, and more.

Read more »