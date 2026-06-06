2026 Alaska Run for Women Draws Over 5,000 Participants, Raises Millions for Breast Cancer Awareness

The annual Alaska Run for Women brought together more than 5,000 participants, including 430 cancer survivors, for a morning of fundraising and awareness. The event highlighted stories of survival, such as Kristen Ryder, whose breast cancer was detected due to her daughter's birth. Teams showcased creativity with punny names and themed decorations, while organizers emphasized the importance of early screening.

Over 5,000 participants joined the 2026 Alaska Run for Women, an annual event that has raised more than $6 million throughout its history. This year's race, held on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus, brought together survivors, families, and teams in a colorful display of solidarity and fundraising for women's health issues.

Among the participants was Kristen Ryder, a breast cancer survivor whose diagnosis came after the birth of her daughter, Kinlee, in 2019. Ryder had noticed a lump during breastfeeding but initially dismissed it as a clogged milk duct. A lactation consultant recommended an ultrasound, which revealed Stage 3 breast cancer. Ryder underwent a double mastectomy and began treatment, crediting her daughter's birth with saving her life.

Ryder walked alongside Kinlee, now seven years old, as part of Team Glittericious, a group founded by colleagues at Williwaw Elementary School. The team was created when Ryder and another teacher were diagnosed with cancer. Patty Clem, a coworker, helped establish the team to support not only breast cancer survivors but also those affected by other cancers. Clem emphasized that the event celebrates women surviving and thriving, representing friends and family members who have battled various forms of cancer.

The Run for Women is known for its creative and whimsical team names, such as 'Save the Headlights' and 'Show Me Your Bloobs,' and teams often dress in themed costumes, like 'Simply the Breast' dressed as Helen Roper from Three's Company. Another team, from the Manley Brautigam Bankston law firm, decorated a Porta Potty with a cherry theme, titled 'Get to the Pit of the Problem.

' Peter Brautigam, whose mother died from cancer, and other firm members have personal connections to the disease. Danya Moffet, a firm member diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer at age 39, received support from her colleagues, including nine months of meal deliveries. This year, 430 cancer survivors participated, alongside more than 200 fundraising teams. The event also featured educational booths from various organizations, highlighting the importance of early detection.

Organizer O'Steen stressed that Alaska's low screening mammogram rates need improvement, as early detection is crucial for successful treatment. The Alaska Run for Women continues to blend community spirit with a vital health mission, encouraging women to get screened starting at age 40





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Alaska Run For Women Breast Cancer Awareness Cancer Survivors Fundraising Early Detection

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