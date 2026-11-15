2026 Arizona Fall League season concludes with Tai Peete leading in batting average, a switch-hitting infielder earning Offensive Player of the Year, a 22-year-old pitcher winning Pitcher of the Year for his 26 strikeouts, and Jack O'Dowd receiving Breakout Player honors for his power production.

Feb 22, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Right-handed pitcher Jarlin Susana throws a pitch in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches.

Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect The 2026 Arizona Fall League season is officially wrapped up, which means it's time to highlight some of this year's best performers.traveled to the desert to keep working on their craft over the past month. But only a few up-and-coming talents could take home the hardware this fall.

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Here are theSpringfield Cardinals' Tai Peete takes an at-bat against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in Game two of the Texas League Championship series in Springfield, Missouri on Tuesday, Sept. 22. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectseason. The 20-year-old led the league with a .427 batting average and 29 RBIs in 17 games this fall. The switch-hitting infielder hit .272 with 19 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 79 minor league games this year.

Offensive Player of the Year. The 21-year-old had the fourth-highest batting average this fall, hitting .351 in 19 games. He also swiped 20 bags, tying him for the most stolen bases in the 2026's Pitcher of the Year award. The hard-throwing prospect had a 3.86 ERA in six starts this fall, racking up a league-leading 26 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings.

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This fall stint was undoubtedly important for the 22-year-old, who was. At the plate, Baltimore's 2024 first-round draft pick recorded the second-most walks this fall and posted a 1.029 OPS.

Meanwhile,prospect Jack O’Dowd earned Breakout Player of the Year honors after tying for the league lead in home runs and hitting more doubles than anyone else in the 2026Justin Binkowski is a lifelong baseball fan returning to cover the sport he loves after spending nearly a decade writing about video games. Before his time as managing editor at Dot Esports, Binkowski attended King's College in Wilkes-Barre, PA, where he was also a relief pitcher on the school's baseball team.

While in college, Binkowski was a media relations intern for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders during the 2014 season.