2026-27 Week 11 College Football Playoff, bowl projections

Our bowl gurus take a look at how the postseason picture shifted after Week 11.

It was a mostly steady week for most of the nation's top teams. The remaining unbeatens, Utah and UCLA, managed to keep their perfect records intact.

Top-ranked Georgia had a dominant performance against Missouri, and Texas squeaked out a win against LSU in Death Valley. Texas Tech's offense, led by Thomas Castellanos, looked sharp in a 52-27 win over Oklahoma State, and Wake Forest was dominant in a 49-7 win over SMU. Both teams made convincing cases that they should be inside the CFP bubble.

Also read Bay Area prep football Week 12, 2026: Weekend scoreboard, how Top 25 fared

New to the 2026 season, the Power 4 conference champions will receive automatic bids to the CFP along with the highest-ranked Group of 6 team regardless of whether it is a league champ. The remaining slots in the 12-team field will go to the next seven highest-ranked teams. Notre Dame is guaranteed a spot in the field if it is among the top 12 teams. The four highest-ranked teams will be awarded first-round byes.

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The other eight teams will meet in first-round games at the campus sites of seeds 5 through 8. The festivities of bowl season kick off with the Cricket Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 12 and wrap up with the CFP National Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Jan. 25.

ESPN bowl gurus Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach will make their predictions for all the postseason matchups every week of the season until the actual matchups are set Dec. 6. Time slots for quarterfinals at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to be determined on Selection Day Rain returns to Southern California as large waves continue to batter coast. Here's what to expect