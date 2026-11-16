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2026-2027 holiday events calendar

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2026-2027 holiday events calendar
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Tuesday Nov 10 2026University of South Alabama annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony 5:15 p.m. The tree lighting is expected to be approximately 5:40 p.m. at

Baldwin County drive-through Christmas light display “A Christmas Kingdom: Lights, Wonder, and Tradition" November 30 - December 23, 2026, at Bicentennial Park, 51233 State Highway 225, Stockton, Alabama. 5 to 9 p.m. during scheduled event nights.

Closed on Sundays, December 6 and 13, but will open on Sunday, December 20. Admission is free, donations accepted. University of South Alabama annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony 5:15 p.m. The tree lighting is expected to be approximately 5:40 p.m. at the corner of USA Dr S and Student Services Dr Directions: Take Entrance 5 off Old Shell Road Park in Lots 501 & 502 on the right.

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The event is a short walk further up Student Services Dr.City of Mobile Lighting of the Tree FREE and open to all ages. 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM Mardi Gras Park, 109 Government St.distributing 1,000 Turkeys at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama First-come/first-serve food distribution begins at 10:30 a.m.Former USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, arrived in Mobile for dismantling under a $418.5M contract. Veterans and locals gathered for a final look at the Cold War icon.

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USPS plans new postage hikes to offset soaring fuel costs, with a temporary 8% surcharge becoming permanent Jan. 17, 2027 plus another 3% increase. Priority and international shipping rates also set to jump.

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