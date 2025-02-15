2025 World Ice Art Championship Begins in Fairbanks, Alaska

The annual World Ice Art Championship is back in Fairbanks, Alaska, bringing together ice artists from around the globe to compete in a variety of categories, including the iconic Multi-Block Classic, Double Block, and Single Block Classics. This year also features exciting new additions like the Novice Challenge, Youth Classic, and Snow Sculpting Competition.

The multi-block, double block, and single block classics are always crowd favorites, but the championship also features exciting categories like the Novice Challenge, Youth Classic, and Snow Sculpting Competition. This year, the competition welcomes a team of ice carvers from China, making their debut appearance at the World Ice Art Championships. Ecstatic to be part of the event, they expressed their desire to return next year, bringing their friends along. \Sun Hongyan, one of the Chinese ice carvers, shared their experience with Alaska's News Source through a translator, stating, 'We are well treated and we make friends with other artists. Their designs, their crafts are so brilliant.' The camaraderie and shared passion for ice art are evident throughout the competition. Adding to the spectacle are veteran competitors like James Stugart, a Fairbanks native now residing in Portland, Oregon. Stugart has been an integral part of the championship for 21 years, his love for ice art ignited during childhood in Fairbanks. He vividly remembers his first encounter with the art form during a school field trip. 'There's just something magical about ice,' he explained, expressing his enduring connection to the art. \Behind the scenes, the meticulous planning and preparation for the championship are underway months in advance. David Smith, a board member for Ice Alaska, revealed that the entire operation involves an impressive amount of ice. 'Between the actual building of the park and the competition, we average anywhere from 500 to 600 blocks and each block, depending on the thickness, pushes over a ton,' Smith explained. The team actively reaches out to artists from various countries, ensuring a diverse and talented pool of competitors. This year's overwhelming response necessitated the closure of entries, with a representation from six countries at the 2025 competition. As the championship progresses into March, the Single Block Classic, Novice Challenge, Snow Sculpting Competition, and Youth Classic will follow, promising to captivate audiences with even more breathtaking ice artistry





