2025 US Open: The Fashion Game Is Strong

The US Open 2025 is setting the stage for incredible tennis and fashion. From Coco Gauff’s Miu Miu collaboration to Venus Williams’ Khaite dress and Taylor Townsend’s custom designs, players are serving up style as much as they are aces.

The 2025 US Open is just getting started, with Fan Week already in full swing and the official tournament kicking off on August 24th. But even before the main matches begin, the on-court fashion has been making a powerful statement. Following Wimbledon's impressive showcase of style, with stars like Coco Gauff and Lorenzo Musetti setting trends, the US Open is poised to be another fashion highlight.

This year's tournament is especially anticipated due to Coco Gauff's highly publicized collaboration with Miu Miu and New Balance, which will be officially launched during the US Open on September 10th. Brand collaborations have become increasingly popular in the tennis world, as evidenced by Kith's ongoing partnership with Wilson, offering both tennis gear and apparel. High-fashion brands have also taken note, with Venus Williams opting for a custom navy cap-sleeve tennis dress by New York-based label Khaite, complemented by Lacoste footwear. Jessica Pegula made a statement in a Y-3 tennis dress, featuring an abstract amber motif from the brand's fall 2025 collection. Some players, like Taylor Townsend, are taking custom fashion to a whole new level. She proudly showcased her own namesake label on the court, pairing a white cropped long-sleeve and black skirt with unique Tyrannosaurus rex footprints on the shoulders and waistband – a tribute to her 4-year-old son and his love for dinosaurs. The US Open continues to be a platform for athletic prowess and stylish self-expression, with players pushing boundaries and setting new trends on and off the court





