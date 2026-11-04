2025 TEA Global Experience Index Top Museums: Louvre and Versailles Lead Europe

The 2025 TEA Global Experience Index reveals Europe's top museums, with the Louvre and Versailles rising in global rankings as visitor numbers surge to record highs.

The global cultural landscape has shifted with the release of the 2025 TEA Global Experience Index, which highlights a significant resurgence in museum attendance. Five European galleries have successfully secured spots within the top twenty most visited attractions worldwide for this year. This comprehensive report documents the leading experiences across the globe, emphasizing a robust growth trajectory in heritage tourism.

Museum Visits Rise to 161.4 Million Globally

The top 20 museums globally welcomed 161.4 million visits in 2025, representing a notable 5.4 per cent increase from the 153.2 million recorded visits by the same institutions in 2024. This expansion in attendance figures reflects an evolving definition of museum experiences that now includes historic palaces and sites featuring curated collections alongside traditional galleries. The data indicates that cultural institutions are becoming increasingly vital hubs for international travel and domestic leisure activities alike.

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The Musée du Louvre in Paris, France, stands as the highest-ranked European museum on the list. It remained the most visited museum outside of China, attracting nine million visits in 2025. This performance places the Louvre at number four on the overall TEA list, marking it as the highest-ranked European attraction in the world. The institution continues to draw massive crowds, solidifying its status as a premier global destination for art and history enthusiasts.

European Icons Host Major Exhibitions and Anniversaries

The Palace of Versailles in France has also scored highly in the new rankings, joining the list for the first time due to the widened definition of museums. The lavish French palace is currently hosting a special exhibition celebrating the 20th anniversary of Sofia Coppola's landmark 2006 film, Marie Antoinette. This showcase retraces the entire creative process behind the production, highlighting the elements that allowed Coppola to bring her unique interpretation of 18th-century France to the screen.

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Visitors to the Palace of Versailles can view working documents, the director's early mood boards, costumes, accessories, and reconstructed spaces that were part of the film. Meanwhile, the Natural History Museum in London, UK, holds the highest UK spot on the list, ranking seventh on the index. Last year, 7.1 million visitors explored its vast range of exhibits, setting a record-breaking number for any museum or gallery in a single year. Guests can view the impressive 25-metre blue whale skeleton named Hope, which is suspended in the central hall, and entry remains free for all attendees.

Vatican and British Museums Draw Massive Crowds

The Vatican Museums, located in Vatican City, also joined the prestigious list this year. This huge public art collection and gallery complex displays works collected by the Catholic Church and the papacy, featuring some of the most significant Renaissance works of art in existence. One visitor described the experience as one of the best ever visited, noting the massive scale of the collection and the hours required to see everything, particularly Michelangelo's masterpiece, The Creation of Adam, in the Sistine Chapel.

The British Museum in London, UK, completes the top five European attractions, ranking 13th globally. The museum has recently hit the headlines for its new Bayeux Tapestry exhibition, which has generated a huge surge of interest from the public. The woven record of the Norman Conquest has returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years. The British Museum reported that the response to the Tapestry going on display last month was extraordinary, prompting them to make immediate operational changes.

Operational Changes and Queue Management Strategies

In response to the overwhelming demand for the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition, the British Museum implemented measures to address lengthy queues among ticket-holders. These operational adjustments included banning visitors from taking photos to help manage crowd flow and enhance the viewing experience. Despite these changes, the museum continues to attract enormous numbers of people eager to see the historic artifact.

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The complete top 20 list is dominated by institutions from China, with seven entries including the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Summer Palace, and the Museum of Emperor Qin Shihuang's Mausoleum Site in Xi'an. Other notable entries include the Shenzhen Nanshan District Museum, the Opium War Museum in Dongguan, the National Museum of China in Beijing, Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, the National Museum of Korea, Prince Kung's Mansion Museum, the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan, the Chengdu Wuhou Shrine Museum, the Nanjing Museum, the Shenyang Palace Museum, and the China Science and Technology Museum in Beijing. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, US, rounds out the international selection at number 17. This global ranking underscores the diverse and expanding nature of the modern museum experience.