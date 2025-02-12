2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Unveiled

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its nominees for the Class of 2025, featuring a diverse range of iconic artists across various genres. From Southern blues-rock to pop icons, the list includes both established legends and some first-time nominees. The final inductees will be revealed in late April.

The 2025 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were unveiled early Wednesday morning. Of the 14 nominees who appear on this year’s ballot, only some of them (likely about half) will be inducted into the institution later this year as the Rock Hall’s Class of 2025.

The nominees for the Rock Hall this year are: English rock supergroup Bad Company; Southern blues-rockers The Black Crowes; powerhouse singer-songwriter Mariah Carey; early rock n’ roll hitmaker Chubby Checker; late blues belter Joe Cocker; radio-friendly punk rocker Billy Idol; post-punk-turned-dance-rock pioneers Joy Division/New Order; pop iconoclast Cyndi Lauper; Mexican rockers Maná; Britpop legends Oasis; critical and commercial hip-hop faves OutKast; jam band standard bearers Phish; grunge hitmakers Soundgarden; and garage rock minimalists The White Stripes. More than half of the nominees (eight, to be exact) are first-timers on the ballot: Bad Company, the Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast and Phish. This is not the first year of eligibility for any of those artists, however, as an artist becomes eligible for nomination 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Nominees are voted on by an international panel of more than 1,200 artists, historians and music industry players. The Rock Hall includes a fan-voted element, which impacts the final tally. The Class of 2025 will be revealed in late April. That announcement typically details which artists are inducted as performers, which names are entering the Rock Hall in the musical influence or musical excellence categories and who the year’s Ahmet Ertegun award recipient will be.





