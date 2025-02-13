2025 Ram ProMaster EV Gets Price Cuts and New Body Styles, Aiming for Commercial Dominance

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV is now more affordable and versatile than ever before, with prices starting at $58,490 and new 12- and 13-foot cargo configurations.

The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV now offers 12- and 13-foot cargo configurations, including the step van trim introduced in 2024. The entry-level model, priced at $58,490 (including a $1,995 destination fee), boasts an impressive range of up to 180 miles on a single charge. The step van version now starts at $71,990, a significant decrease from the $79,990 price tag of the 2024 model.

The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) within the commercial and fleet sectors is gaining momentum, driven by the compelling financial and maintenance advantages they offer. Ram ProMaster's EV option entered the market last year, and for 2025, the brand has implemented substantial updates to enhance its appeal to a wider customer base.One of the key highlights of the 2025 Ram ProMaster EV is its reduced price point, attributed to two main factors. Firstly, the availability of the 12-foot and 13-foot cargo van body styles alongside the existing step van trim has expanded buyer options. Secondly, the base price for the step van has been lowered to $71,990 from last year's $79,990. These price reductions, coupled with the option for a longer range with the 12- and 13-foot cargo vans, make the Ram ProMaster EV a more competitive choice in the market. The 12-foot cargo van model, starting at $58,490, offers a noteworthy 180-mile range, surpassing the 164 miles achieved by the step van. This extended range is likely to be a significant draw for EV van drivers seeking a practical and capable vehicle. When compared to its rivals, the Ram ProMaster EV stacks up favorably. The Ford E-Transit, a comparable cargo van, starts at $53,095, but its payload capacity of 3,249 lbs (1473 kg) slightly edges out the Ram's 3,020 lbs (1,369 kg). The Mercedes-Benz eSprinter carries a higher price tag of $63,545.Despite the competitive landscape, the Ram ProMaster EV's distinctive step van body shape remains a standout feature. While the standard van's specifications and pricing might be on par with the E-Transit, the E-Transit lacks a dedicated step van option, catering specifically to commercial clients. The Ram ProMaster EV, although not as stylish as the Rivian RCV, offers comparable performance at a significantly lower price. It presents a compelling alternative for businesses seeking the practicality of a sliding door on the passenger side without the premium cost associated with Rivian's van.The 2025 Ram ProMaster EV is scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the spring, and orders are currently being accepted.





InsideEVs / 🏆 579. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ELECTRIC VEHICLES RAM PROMASTER COMMERCIAL VANS PRICE CUTS RANGE FORD E-TRANSIT MERCEDES-BENZ ESPRINTER STEP VAN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GQ Bowl 2025: Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Collection Takes Center Stage in New OrleansGQ will partner with American designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla to present the inaugural GQ Bowl fashion show on February 7th at Hotel Peter & Paul in New Orleans. The event will showcase Bode Aujla's Spring 2025 Bode Rec. collection, inspired by her father's football past and the vibrant festival culture of New Orleans. The show will be livestreamed on GQ.com and feature a VIP party and all-access coverage.

Read more »

Edmunds' hybrid SUV test: 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid vs 2025 Toyota RAV4 HybridIf you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, don’t miss out on this comparison.

Read more »

Ten Fall 2025 Menswear Trends for Your 2025 MoodboardThese fall 2025 menswear trends paint a portrait of a fashion industry in flux as this year shapes up as one of transition.

Read more »

Super Bowl 2025 Trailers: A Glimpse into 2025's Most Anticipated FilmsSuper Bowl 2025 offered a spectacular showcase of upcoming films, with numerous trailers captivating audiences with their first looks at highly anticipated blockbusters. From adrenaline-pumping action to heartwarming adventures, the Super Bowl trailers provided a tantalizing glimpse into the cinematic experiences awaiting viewers in 2025.

Read more »

2025 Ford Explorer vs. 2025 Honda Pilot: Which Midsize SUV Is Right For You?Edmunds automotive experts put these SUVs head-to-head to help you decide. In a comparison of the 2025 Ford Explorer and 2025 Honda Pilot, Edmunds highlights the Explorer's new styling, updated interior, and advanced technology features. The Pilot, while recently redesigned, is less exciting to drive but boasts a smoother ride and better capability for outdoor adventures.

Read more »

Stellantis Aims for 30% Sales Growth in 2025, Focusing on Ram and JeepStellantis vows to turn around US sales with a renewed focus on the Ram and Jeep brands, promising a 30% increase in 2025. The company acknowledges past shortcomings and outlines plans for increased marketing, new product launches, and a closer relationship with dealers.

Read more »